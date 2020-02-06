Celina Powell plans to attack Lamar Odom since Sabrina Parr is reportedly “ scared & # 39; & # 39; I left her

%MINIFYHTML42bc4641a28f3388c83eaa7d705d591411% %MINIFYHTML42bc4641a28f3388c83eaa7d705d591412%

According to one source, the 32-year-old health coach "is scared" because he knows that his fiancee of basketball player "is waiting to go to Los Angeles."

Celina Powell You have set your next goal. The self-proclaimed thot is now watching Lamar Odom as it has been reported that the relationship of the basketball player with the fiance Sabrina Parr is in trouble and that the fitness guru is afraid of abandoning her.

A source told Gossip of the City: "I say my husband was talking on the phone with (Khloe Kardashian) yesterday because Sabrina has been calling him every day saying he needs help with Lamar, "and added that" in recent days they have been crazy about that situation. "The so-called insider pointed out in several videos posted on Sabrina's page:" If you watch his videos now he is showing you any real emotion. "

Allegedly, Lamar "now treats her like a normal slide," and Sabrina apparently refuses to believe it. The source continued from the health coach, "She is reading the blogs to see what they know (sic). She is running scared, she knows he is waiting to go to Los Angeles."

Apparently, Celina saw this as an opportunity and commented below the publication of the article: "Fee, give to anyone, my number to give to Lamar, please." He also promised to give details about whether he succeeds while responding to a user who wrote: "Then you can also exploit it? Girl, you're silly." She replied: "Yes, I will send the details so you can see."

Celina Powell planned to attack Lamar Odom.

It has been rumored that Lamar and Sabrina have bottomed out since they announced their engagement last year. More recently, lovebirds were affected by break-up rumors when he removed his engagement post from his Instagram account, but quickly assured people that they are still strengthening and that he had another reason behind the movements.

Speaking to reporters, she said: "I always delete things from my page. Usually, my pages are for being fit and for health … When people come to my page, I don't want them to filter them too much."