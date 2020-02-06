CBS addresses Gayle King's controversial interview about Kobe Bryant

CBS is headed Gayle kingcontroversial interview in which he questioned whether the deceased Kobe Bryant It has a "complicated,quot; legacy because it was accused of rape in the early 2000s.
In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for CBS News said: "Gayle conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was published that did not reflect the nature and tone of the entire interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made. "
His statement on the matter apparently confirms Gayle's claim that his interview with the WNBA legend was "totally out of context." She said in two videos: "I have been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, I would be very angry with me. Also. I am mortified. I am ashamed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. "
The news anchor also said she was very persistent with her follow-up questions, because "she wanted to make sure that Lisa's position and perspective were very clear."
"That the network took the most salacious part, when out of context, and put it online for people who did not see the entire interview was very annoying for me," he explained. "That's something I'm going to have to deal with them." The 65-year-old woman added that she had spoken with Lisa Leslie since the interview was issued and believes that the athlete is "in agreement,quot; with what was presented.
The presenter emphasized that he "did not intend,quot; to offend the Bryant family or anyone else, because he saw Kobe as a friend since they had interacted on "many social occasions."
She said: "He was very kind and affectionate to me and I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I am also mourning his loss like anyone else. I am still shocked by that. It is tragic and inconvenient and the last thing I would like to do is belittle him in this particular moment. "
Despite his apparent good intentions, King is being criticized by both Snoop Dogg Y 50 cents. The two rappers have turned to social media to express their complaints with King, who used to be a good friend of an alleged serial rapist. Harvey weinstein. He said in a video: "From your pocket for that t – t. From your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you pass the time with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why are you attacking us? You, your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey Weinstein, asking you fools. questions. I'm sick of you. "
Lebron James further tweeted, "Protect @LisaLeslie at all costs! You are a true superhero! Sorry, you had to overcome that s *% #! We are our own worst enemies!"
Lisa Leslie has not yet approached the interview.
