CBS addresses Gayle King's controversial interview about Kobe Bryant

CBS is headed Gayle kingcontroversial interview in which he questioned whether the deceased Kobe Bryant It has a "complicated,quot; legacy because it was accused of rape in the early 2000s.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for CBS News said: "Gayle conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was published that did not reflect the nature and tone of the entire interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made. "

His statement on the matter apparently confirms Gayle's claim that his interview with the WNBA legend was "totally out of context." She said in two videos: "I have been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, I would be very angry with me. Also. I am mortified. I am ashamed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. "