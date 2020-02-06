Catherine Zeta-Jones publishes emotional tribute to her late father-in-law, Kirk Douglas

After legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103, his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones published an emotional tribute to one of the biggest stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Zeta-Jones publishes a black and white photo of herself kissing the Spartacus star on the cheek. And, in the legend, she wrote: “For my dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Deep sleep…"

Zeta-Jones's husband, Michael Douglas, shared the news of his father's death through a Facebook and Instagram post that showed a picture of his father from his youth in Hollywood, as well as numerous family photos from his later years .

"With great sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," wrote the Oscar-winning actor. "For the world it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."

Michael added that for him and his brothers, Joel and Peter, Kirk Douglas was simply "dad." He also described his father as a wonderful father-in-law to Zeta-Jones, a loving grandfather for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a wonderful husband for his wife Anne.

the financial world Star said his father's life was a life well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations, in addition to a story of being a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me finish with the words I said on your last birthday and that will always be true. Dad: I love you so much and I'm very proud to be your son, "wrote Michael Douglas.

The death of Kirk Douglas comes only two months after he celebrated his 103rd birthday, which was also the same day that Michael Douglas received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the Netflix comedy. Kominsky's method.

Michael Douglas posted photos to celebrate his father's birthday and called him a "living legend,quot; in the caption. He also called December 9, 2019 a great day because his Golden Globe nomination made his father proud in his 103rd birthday.

Kirk Douglas was three times an Oscar nominee and had 92 acting credits during his career. He also broke the Hollywood blacklist in 1960 when he created his own production company to make Spartacus and credited Dalton Trumbo as the screenwriter.

He is survived by his wife Anne, with whom he was married for 65 years, and his children Joel, Peter and Michael.



