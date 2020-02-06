Catherine Zeta-Jones pays emotional tribute to & # 39; Darling & # 39; Kirk Douglas

%MINIFYHTML7220b5baa4c4efb1218af2e2c25ef3b211% %MINIFYHTML7220b5baa4c4efb1218af2e2c25ef3b212%

On the same day, the daughter-in-law of the deceased Hollywood icon comforts her husband Michael in the comments section of her publication announcing her father's death at 103.

Catherine Zeta Jones he paid tribute to his late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday, February 5.

Following her husband Michael DouglasIn confirming her father's death in an emotional statement on social media, Catherine shared a moment of kissing Kirk on the cheek.

"For my dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I already miss you. Sleep well …" he wrote next to the picture.

Catherine, who had a close relationship with Kirk after marrying Michael in 2000, also commented on her husband's post announcing Kirk's death.

"Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and that they will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas," Michael concluded his message, to which Catherine replied: "He I loved you so much, my love. "

A series of Hollywood stars paid tribute to Kirk after the announcement of his death, including Steven Spielberg, who said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Kirk retained the charisma of his movie star until the end of his wonderful life and I feel honored they have been a small part of their last 45 years. "

"I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and paternal advice, and his wisdom and courage, even beyond such impressive work, are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."

Danny DeVito, Rob reiner, William Shatner Y George takei They were among the other famous faces that remembered Kirk in touching tribute publications.