Carlos and Alexa PenaVega reveal secrets for their successful marriage

Alexa PenaVega Y Carlos PeñaVega They are happily married screen partners and parents of two children. In this exclusive Thursday clip Daily pop, the couple share the wisdom about staying on land, achieving work-life balance and maintaining a healthy relationship in the meantime.

"We communicate," says Carlos, who stars in front of his wife for six years at the next Hallmark event. Picture Perfect Mysteries sequel, which will premiere on Sunday, February 16. "I know it seems so cheesy, but …"

"Communication is super key," Alexa agrees, since he periodically moves away from professional responsibilities to focus on the family.

"We disconnect from all the work," he continues, noting that his full-time Maui residence (when they are not filming) helps them to do so. "When we are working, we are working hard. But when we are at home … It is just us. It is our family. We focus on each other and take time with each other."

Since she and Carlos were able to work together in the Hallmark series, Alexa calls her latest project "a blessing, sure."