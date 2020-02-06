Cardi B responds to Rah Ali for calling her best friend Star Brim & # 39; Stone Cold Bum & # 39;

Wenn

The rapper & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He rushes to defend Star Brim, saying that his pregnant beast is genuine and that he never takes it off despite Rashidah Ali's claims.

Cardi Bfight with Rashidah Ali o Rah Ali turned on again. The hitter "Bodak Yellow" was furious with him "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star for calling her beast Star brim a "bum cold as a stone a * s b *** h" in his podcast.

"People love antagonists and then call them and they become innocent," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "This Internet crap is ridiculous and people respond more. Sick."

He then defended his best friend: "My friend Star wears the same amount of branded clothes that these bitches who love to call & # 39; homeless people & # 39; from people & # 39; do not own two rental vehicles. Buy their own jewels and never ask me S t. " She continued: "Star doesn't do things for me because of expectations. I DON'T BUY FRIENDS, that's why I barely have one."

"You can't have between 30 and 30 years calling people to complain when they don't own property or business …", the woman continued before explaining that Star didn't answer because she took a break from social networks, "STAR said. must in 3 weeks n I left the social networks to relax and not stress … Where was the energy when he did not announce that he was pregnant but since he did his name remains in the mouth! "

Then he hit back the reality star / podcast host, "You were arrested for the SAME charge for which STAR went to prison and you really pay less rent than her. What makes you more superior ?!"

Rashidah promised to respond to Cardi in an upcoming episode of his podcast. "You are gone and wanted to leave me alone," captioned a photo of Cardi wearing a huge lump on his forehead.

Cardi's little sister, Hennessy Carolina, quickly entered the chat. She scoffed at Rashidah, "B *** he's like, & # 39; I'm going to wait a whole week to talk about it & # 39; DON'T B *** H LET'S COMBAT NOW SAME BECAUSE YOU DO TOO TALK."

The dispute between Cardi B and Rashidah Ali dates back to 2018 when Cardi faced Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party. Rashidah supposedly became Nicki's shield and hit Cardi, leaving the "Hustlers"star with swollen forehead.

Star Brim was upset by her friend Cardi when she commented, "If I were in that shit, I would have whipped Rah. If I see Rah right now, I'm still going to whip Rah. So it really doesn't matter. If I could have reached Nicki, he would have come down too. But that shit is well protected. "