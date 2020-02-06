Home Entertainment Cardi B presents his new nose job – The face looks COMPLETELY...

Cardi B presents his new nose job – The face looks COMPLETELY different!

Cardi B recently underwent nose surgery, and his new face looks surprisingly different.

MTO News had been listening to whispers that the rapper reconstructed her face surgically, and now those rumors have been confirmed. Cardi posted a recent photo of his new face on Instagram, and his nose looks surprisingly different.

The new photo, which was taken when Cardi was NOT wearing makeup, or any face adjustment, shows Cardi's nose more straight and streamlined.

Here is Cardi's new nose, compared to his old nose:

