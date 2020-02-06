Canadian police begin cleaning up Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en | Canada news

The Canadian federal police force (RCMP) moved to clean an indigenous camp in an area of ​​northern British Columbia (BC) scheduled for the construction of the pipeline, indigenous land defenders said, a measure that has been condemned by groups of human rights.

The assistant commissioner of RCMP, Eric Stubbs, told reporters on Wednesday that the police intended to enforce a court order ordering the Morice West Forest Service highway to be cleared to allow the construction of the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline.

Members of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; in have established camps and checkpoints along the forest road near the city of Houston, BC, more than 1,000km (621 miles) northwest of Vancouver , to try to prevent the pipeline from being built in its traditional territories.

The leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en say they never consented to the 670 km (416 mile) pipeline, which will cross vast swaths of their land while transporting natural gas from northeast BC to a terminal near the city from Kitimat, where you will be prepared to export abroad.

"They are tearing down the tents at the 39km surveillance camp," said Jennifer Wickham, the media coordinator of one of the camps, the Gidimt Access Point & # 39; in, to Al Jazeera in a brief phone call at 5 : 15 am local time (13:15 GMT) on Thursday.

At the end of December, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the company behind the Coastal GasLink project, TC Energy, a court order to continue construction activities.

The court also issued an execution order for the RCMP to clear the area.

"We encourage all protesters to comply with the court order and leave the area and they will not be arrested," Stubbs said during the press conference on Wednesday. "If there are arrests to be made, there are peaceful options that will require minimal use of force."

Raid early in the morning

Another camp set up to reclaim the traditional lands of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in the area, Camp Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; in, said six people were arrested in the RCMP raid on Thursday morning .

"Dogs were used, the media were prohibited from filming arrests. Militarized police with night vision and automatic weapons raided the camp in the middle of the night," the group said on its website.

"We understand that these tents at 39 km were NOT blocking the road and are NOT violating the court order area," the group tweeted earlier in the day.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments by email and phone.

In a statement after the early morning actions, the RCMP said it was enforcing the court order.

He did not comment on the reported arrests, but said police would enforce a "total exclusion zone,quot; at a checkpoint he established on the forest road in mid-January.

"As of February 6, 2020, the RCMP will not allow access to anyone who is not part of the law enforcement team, with some exceptions for the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and members elected from the council, "reads the statement.

"As of February 6, 2020, the RCMP will not allow access to anyone who is not part of the law enforcement team, with some exceptions for the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and members elected from the council, "reads the statement.

The raid was condemned by human rights groups, including the Indian Chiefs of the British Columbia Union, an indigenous defense group, which accused the RCMP of participating in "pointless violence."

"We are absolutely outraged and in a state of painful anguish to witness the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in whom their title and rights are trampled brutally and their right to self-determination is denied," he said. Big boss Stewart Phillip in a statement.

"Indigenous rights are human rights and cannot be ignored or eluded for any reason in the world, and certainly not for economic interest."

Negotiations with BC

The conflict focuses on unresolved indigenous land claims and raises questions about how large resource development projects may violate indigenous rights that are protected by the constitution and laws of Canada.

It is one of several disputes that occur in Canada over pipeline and gas pipeline projects.

TC Energy says it has reached agreements with 20 elected First Nation bands along the pipeline route and has the necessary permits to build. He has praised the Coastal GasLink project as a way to create jobs and strengthen economic development.

But the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, who under indigenous law have authority over approximately 22,000sq km of land, say they never gave their consent to Coastal GasLink to move forward with the project.

Protesters demonstrate in downtown Seattle, Washington, to support the First Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, a community in British Columbia, Canada, which opposes a natural gas pipeline (File: Ted S Warren / AP Photo)

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 1997 that the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in never ceded their rights or titles to that vast swath of territory.

Canada has what is called a "duty to consult,quot; indigenous peoples whose rights may be affected by such projects. He also signed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DNUDPI), which describes the principle of "free, prior and informed consent,quot; for indigenous peoples.

Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en land advocates say that the Coastal GasLink project represents a risk to land, water and their way of life.

Since the court issued the court order at the end of December, the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in have evicted Coastal GasLink workers from their territories. They have insisted on meeting with the BC government to resolve the dispute.

The province and the hereditary chiefs announced on January 30 that they would enter a seven-day negotiation period. On Tuesday night, they said those conversations were broken.

"While we were not successful in finding a solution to the current situation, we remain open to dialogue with the leadership of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; on this issue," said Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation of BC, it's a statement. .

Coastal GasLink President David Pfeiffer said in an open letter on Thursday that it was "really unfortunate that we could not find a path that would allow the construction of Coastal GasLink with everyone's support."

"Now that our work has resumed, we will continue according to our construction schedule and we do not anticipate any further interruptions," Pfeiffer said.

& # 39; Protecting our territory & # 39;

Meanwhile, the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and other members of the community have also expressed concern about the RCMP using force to clean their camps.

Heavily armed RCMP officers cleared the access point of Gidimt & # 39; in January 2019. Fourteen people were arrested at that time, and RCMP officers were authorized to use "lethal force,quot; during the dispersion, The reported Guardian recently, which caused widespread criticism.

"The threat of its extreme use of violence and force … has not disappeared since the day of the raid. We are constantly under that threat and that pressure," Sleydo & # 39; (Molly Wickham), a land of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in The defender and spokesman of the Gidimt checkpoint & # 39; in told Al Jazeera in December.

At Wednesday's press conference, the RCMP said it had no choice but to enforce the mandate.

At Wednesday's press conference, the RCMP said it had no choice but to enforce the mandate.

"The orders and mandates of the Supreme Court of British Columbia are not optional invitations or suggestions for the parties and the police. Instead, they are mandatory instructions of the court. The police are not free to choose which law to follow," Stubbs said. .

But on Thursday morning, Sleydo & # 39; said the RCMP had no jurisdiction over the lands of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

"It is time to make known that indigenous peoples will not be oppressed any longer, that the RCMP cannot enter and remove us from our territories," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

"We have the right and responsibility to protect our territory, protect our water, protect our future generations."