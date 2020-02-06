Caitriona Balfe and Amber Valletta join more than 100 models requesting the change in Victoria & # 39; s Secret

%MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02111% %MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02112%

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The famous lingerie brand has been criticized following the release of a shocking report in which company executives are accused of "misogyny, harassment and harassment."

Up News Info –

"stranger"Actress Caitriona Balfe and models Valletta Amber Y Iskra Lawrence They have joined those who criticize Victoria's Chiefs Secret for their treatment of many women who have modeled for the company.

The stars added their names to a list of more than 100 celebrities who signed a letter from Model Alliance to the CEO of the famous lingerie brand John Mehas, after the release of an impressive report in which the company's executives are accused of "misogyny, intimidation and harassment." It also mentions an incidence of sexual harassment that involves Bella Hadid.

%MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02113% %MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02114%

"When the Model Alliance met with Tammy Roberts Myers, director of communications for L Brands in New York City last September, it became very clear that Victoria's Secret does not take these complaints seriously," the letter says. "In a follow-up email, he told us that Victoria & # 39; s Secret was not prepared to take concrete steps to address these accusations, but that the company is simply" in the process of continuing to learn and listen. "

%MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02115% %MINIFYHTML796900979a42c3688c199c408bccc02116%

"Faced with the horrific revelations of last year, this response is completely unacceptable. The time for listening has passed a long time ago; it is time for Victoria's Secret to take measures to protect the people from whom they benefit. Violations of human rights cannot be stopped with an exercise in corporate branding. "

<br />

"We invite Victoria & # 39; s Secret to work together with us to address these issues and participate in meaningful actions by joining the RESPECT Program," the statement continues. "We support the brave women who showed up and shared their stories, despite fear of reprisals or damage to their careers."