Busby Babes: Manchester United's eight fallen are remembered | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8211% %MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8212%





On February 6 marks the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster

On the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, we looked at the stories behind the eight Busby Babes members of Manchester United who tragically lost their lives.

%MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8213% %MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8214%

On February 6, 1958, Manchester United players returned from Belgrade, where they had just taken the Red Star from Belgrade from the European Cup to advance to the semifinals, with this group of immensely talented young players proposed to arrive and become in The first British team to win a European trophy.

%MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8215% %MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8216%

However, tragically, after stopping to refuel in Munich, the plane carrying the team, staff and journalists of the United crashed in their third attempt to take off from a snow-covered runway, resulting in 23 deaths With 21 survivors.

Manager Matt Busby survived after a long hospital treatment, but eight players lost their lives. 62 years later, with the help of United Museum tour guide John Quinn, we look at the stories behind the players whose lives were so cruelly short.

Duncan Edwards – appearances: 150, goals: 20, died at age 21

Duncan Edwards was considered the best player of his generation.

The most famous of the eight, Duncan Edwards made his first team debut at age 16, which at the time was unheard of. The average age of a top-level footballer at that time was around 26, but United was 21 and Edwards reduced it further. He debuted for England at age 18, and was the youngest player to play for his country until Michael Owen appeared.

People always ask the question "Was Edwards as good as everyone says he was?" All you have to do is refer to Bobby Charlton's response to really assess Edwards' talent, since Charlton labeled Edwards as the best player he played with, a great recognition given that Charlton starred alongside George Best and Dennis Law later.

Size, speed, strength and eye for the goal, Edwards could literally play anywhere in the field. He was known as a midfielder, but often fell on defense and could easily play front. Think of Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, make them one and you could get close.

Tommy Taylor – appearances: 191, goals: 131, passed away at age 26

Tommy Taylor's incredible goalscorer record made him a superstar

Tommy Taylor was a record signing at the time, but there was a real peculiarity to this, since he signed for £ 29,999, because Matt Busby didn't want him to be the first £ 30,000 footballer, given all the pressure that would entail. He was the big name in the squad.

The interesting thing about Taylor is how many goals he scored. Taylor played 191 games for United and scored 131 goals. Statistically, the only person who can approach that kind of return of goals to games for United is Ruud van Nistelrooy. The story goes that United was looking for a defender, and Busby sent his assistant Jimmy Murphy to Barnsley to see this defender after hearing so many reports about him. Murphy, in a matter of minutes, only had eyes for Taylor, and informed Busby that it was the central forward who needed to sign.

Roger Byrne – appearances: 245, goals: 17, passed away at age 28

Roger Byrne captained Manchester United and was considered "untouchable,quot;

The United captain was considered by Matt Busby as a very elegant footballer, calling him the "soccer aristocracy." Roger Byrne started as an attacking player before going on defense, making his name as a full-back. He oozed class in every way, in whatever position he played. He actually won 33 consecutive games in England, which at that time really was an incredible achievement.

The terribly tragic thing about Byrne was that his wife was pregnant with her first child, but he didn't know it, since he planned to tell her when he returned from Belgrade.

Billy Whelan – appearances: 98 goals, goals: 53, died at age 22

Billy Whelan suffered from nostalgia but still flourished in United

From northern Dublin, Billy Whelan played for a team in the city called Home Farm, and even to this day, Home Farm is famous for producing star players. The United exploration system had moved to Ireland and Northern Ireland after the war, and Whelan was heavily explored before signing.

Whelan came from a very large and close family, and after joining United, he really suffered from nostalgia. In those days, without frequent air travel, Dublin and Manchester were far apart. Once he entered the Busby system in United, he found a second home. He played 98 games for United, scoring 53 goals, which for an 22-year-old player, far from home, was incredible. Positionally, it was like a modern day No. 10.

Eddie Colman – appearances: 85, goals: 1, died at age 21

Eddie Colman was the youngest player to lose his life in Munich.

Eddie Colman was the youngest player who died, for a few months, with only 21 years. He was from Salford, on the road to Old Trafford, and won three FA Youth Cups. Coleman was the best example of the incredible youth policy in United that was renewed after World War II: the local boy recovered.

To describe his position in today's terms, I would say he was a midfielder. Known as "snake hips," Colman was tremendously skilled, with a low center of gravity. He was not the most important player, but he played alongside Duncan Edwards, who was a giant. They complemented each other very well, as Roy Keane and Paul Scholes did much later.

Mark Jones – appearances 103, goals: 1, died at age 21

Mark Jones had just struggled to displace an unconditional team on the team before the disaster

Mark Jones, one of the three Yorkshire men who lost their lives in Munich, had the advantage of going through the entire youth system in United, arriving at the club as an amateur at the age of 15, in 1949, another of these vibrant youngsters Players, Matt Busby. I was determined to bring to the club.

Jones was a tough central defender who won two league titles at United, and settled on the team, but it wasn't easy, because right in front of him in the hierarchical order was Jackie Blanchflower, more established, who survived Munich. Jones worked hard to displace Blanchflower, and had done so in 1958, with Blanchflower traveling to Belgrade as Jones' coverage.

David Pegg – appearances: 127, goals 24, passed away at age 22

David Pegg was the Ryan Giggs version of Busby Babes

United explored David Pegg through the Doncaster school system, which at the time was a real goldmine for United and had a real influence on the team. He only had an England cap, but he had just entered the configuration before Munich.

Often, Pegg is described as a handsome left-winger, which immediately compares to Ryan Giggs. Matt Busby himself described it as a great asset for any team, in order to have such a talented left-handed player, who was really smart and used the ball very well. He was considered the best end of the club by a certain margin: a lot of elegance, skill and tricks.

Geoff Bent – appearances 12 goals, goals: 1, died at 25

Geoff Bent was loyal to the club despite not having much game time

Geoff Bent was always the unlucky player. Jimmy Murphy was always happy to have him at United, but they couldn't always find a place on the team for him, since he played in the same position as Roger Byrne, and Byrne was untouchable.

Bent had the mentality of being patient and helping the team when they called him. He only played 12 times for United, but he was a big fan of the club. He was a great tackler and a great physical presence. United was fortunate to have such a loyal and happy player to complete when necessary.

The Munich air disaster claimed the lives of 15 other people:

Captain Kenneth Rayment, co-pilot

Tom Cable, cabin butler

Walter Crickmer, Manchester United club secretary

Tom Curry, Manchester United coach

Bert Whalley, Manchester United head coach

Frank Swift, News of the World and former Manchester City goalkeeper

Alf Clarke, Manchester Evening Chronicle

Donny Davies, Manchester Guardian

George continues, The Daily Herald

Tom Jackson, Manchester Evening News

Archie Ledbrooke, The Daily Mirror

Henry Rose, The Daily Express

Eric Thompson, The Daily Mail

Bela Miklos, travel agent

Willie Satinoff, Manchester United supporter and close friend of Matt Busby