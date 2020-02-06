Burger King is giving away free Whoppers this Valentine's Day if you bring a picture of your ex

TSR Foodies: If you removed your ex from your IG after a breakup, you may want to consult them in the archives so you don't miss out on this Burger King deal.

As much as you probably want to light it, let BK's flames do it for you. This Valentine's Day, Burger King will reward people for getting rid of their ex's photo with a free Whopper, according to Yahoo News.

Burger King has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures in honor of his new Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey,quot; (and the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn), which will hit theaters on February 7. In the true Harley Quinn fashion, Burger King is celebrating Valentine's Day in select locations with "break boxes,quot; with the theme of birds of prey. The black and pink boxes have hearts, a crown and "who needs the Joker when you can have the King,quot;.

All you have to do is bring a printed photo of your ex to select Burger Kings in the following cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston in exchange for a Whopper.

In New York, people can also exchange a letter, a stuffed animal or a garment for their famous hamburger.

Here are all the locations:

New York: 327 W 42nd St. (valid February 14-16) San Francisco: 35 Powell Street (valid February 14) Los Angeles Area: 545 North Victory Boulevard, Burbank (valid February 14) Boston Area: 150 Everett Ave., Chelsea (valid February 14)

Now, if you don't live in any of the mentioned cities, you can still get a free Whopper through the Burger King app. The company is launching a questionnaire in the application, and people will have the opportunity to obtain a Whopper if they answer four of the five questions correctly.

This offer has a limit of one per guest, so even if you were in your game Lori Harvey last year, you can only get one.

Roommates, will you be parading your ex for a free Burger King Whopper? Let us know!