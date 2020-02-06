Bruno Mars joins Disney to star in a musical film

Disney is getting some 24K magic!

%MINIFYHTML9f05c6e8478a29c625e5038e1c3a98a111% %MINIFYHTML9f05c6e8478a29c625e5038e1c3a98a112%

Bruno Mars He has established an agreement with Disney that will give him the opportunity to develop a theatrical function with musical themes that will not only star, but also produce. The details of the project are kept secret, but according to Deadline, the project will include all the original music created and performed by Bruno. The musician turned to his Twitter on Thursday to reveal historical honor in a way that only Bruno Mars can.

"If your heart is in your dream, no request is too extreme when you want a star #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS !!", he wrote next to him playing the melody on a piano. Let's say you seem as excited to do the project as we do to see it.

Bruno is a very successful record artist with 11 Grammy Awards and 27 nominations, but it seems that he could also opt for Oscar's gold in the near future.