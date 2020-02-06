Brooklyn Nine-Nine is growing, but not too fast

Jake and Amy are not … pregnant! But now, for the first time, they want to be.
At the premiere of tonight's seventh season Brooklyn nine and nineAmy (Melissa Fumero) They thought she might be pregnant, and she spent most of the episode trying to pee or hold it for a pregnancy test.
She and jakeAndy Samberg) had argued about the possibility of children last season in an episode that was almost a bit unpleasant. Jake had never wanted children after how bad his relationship with his own father was, and Amy had always done so. At the end of that episode, Jake turned around, and at the end of the first half of the premiere of two episodes tonight, when the pregnancy test was negative, he had taken so many turns that he and Amy decided that they could really start trying . for children now.
It's just the latest changes in the Nine-Nine, which includes Terry (Terry Crews) be promoted to lieutenant and take care of Holt (Andre Braugher), which has been downgraded to a uniformed officer and is not treating him well. In a way, he's not dealing with it at all, since he spent the entire premiere tonight taking Jake's case and refusing to follow orders related to the cone.
The cast says it's as if the show was entering adulthood.
"Everyone is moving up, and there are also risks involved in that, because there could be chances that I really go to another place and try different things. It's always something that everyone moves, everyone grows up, people get move, families are growing, " Terry Crews He said during a press day for the show, before episodes were released for the press. "After Jake and Amy got married, the dynamics changed. You start to feel that high school is over. It's like we're friends, but high school is over. Now we're moving on to a completely different phase."
"It is inevitable unless you want the program to remain in exactly the same place," Samberg said. "The whole cast has grown seven years since we started, so it makes sense, and it is also good for us that the things that happen to our characters vaguely reflect a little more where we are in our own lives."
And even though Jake and Amy are now much closer to wanting to try for children, "they don't rush to anything," says Samberg.
"It is a great change to go from never thinking that you would want children for your own relationship with your father to decide that you really would, so I would say that it is not something that is resolved so quickly," he explained.
Jake has grown in many ways throughout the series (can you imagine the first season that Jake Peralta really married Amy Santiago?) But Samberg thinks he will never completely lose what he does to Jake Jake: his relative immaturity.
"It has been great, and I think that writing has really helped, and I think we will travel on that train whenever my face endures, and you know, hair and makeup do a great job of not making me look like me he drank from the wrong cup at the end of Indiana Jones, "he joked. "We don't need to leave Jake's youthful spirit. He can mature and grow in his life and still be silly and hooked. Die hard. It doesn't necessarily bother me that there are less jokes about how he loves rubber worms or something, but like in my own life, I'm still a very dumb and silly person, but now I'm also a father and I'm married and I have more responsibility, and that it's the nature of getting a little old "
At this point in the series, it would have been credible to have this man calling himself Manhunter, allowing his partner to continue singing "Manhunter,quot; with the melody of "Maneater,quot;, and then knowing that he is becoming a father in Al end of the episode, and that is to say something.
In the second episode of the night, nobody seemed to have grown so much.
Everyone was convinced that the new captain was there to sabotage Holt, or destroy the squad somehow. Sure, they had a precedent for believing that, and Captain Kim seemed incredibly nice, but the efforts made by the Nine and Nine to spy ended up releasing a scared dog at an elegant party and chasing away the best captain not Holt the squad has had any time.
Braugher promised that Holt is only degraded "briefly,quot;, but that degradation is already proving difficult for everyone.
"We really had a lot of fun as a copywriter with the investment of power that happens when Holt is downgraded to being a uniformed officer, and I think we really try to pay tribute to that story and not just ignore it," Showrunner showed. Dan Goor said. "It has an effect on everyone, because Holt's relationship with each person on the premises is an important relationship."
In particular, it makes Holt a Holt that we have never seen before.
"I think it's difficult for everyone, because Holt is used to being a commander, and his instincts still lead him to assume that position …," said Braugher. "Holt feels that his talent is wasted on the rhythm, but then he learns to appreciate and enjoy the trip back and do what he missed before. Holt used to be a brilliant detective and then a captain, and now he has,quot; put time as a flat feet to learn a new lesson about your neighborhood, your district and your family inside the police station. "
"When Holt is close, you know he is no longer the boss, so there is a kind of change of power," said Fumero. "And I would say he doesn't handle it very well."
Nor is he so excited about the fact that Terry approaches to assume a little more authority and takes over Holt's office.
"I don't like the paintings he has on the wall," said Braugher. "The photographs Terry has on the wall are all photographs of Manhattan, so Holt is a little … his jaw is a little tight because he would rather be photographs of Brooklyn, but other than that, it's a pretty good trip." .
For Rosa, her growth implies learning to open more, what she feels she can do now that Holt is no longer her boss.
"Because Holt is in a less powerful position and because they have known each other for so long, I think Rosa shares privately more about her personal life," says Stephanie Beaztriz. "She does it little by little, so it is very rare for her to share in a group, but one by one … I think that because they are more equal, she and Holt at least, there is definitely room for her to be less protected with him. this season. "
Hopefully, that will help her open enough for a relationship to really work.
"Rosa's love life is a really complicated journey for her," says Beatriz. "I feel like I am an open book, and they often throw me to interpret these characters that are very closed, but I can definitely identify with the fear of being vulnerable in a relationship, and I think that is probably one of the central things … In Rosa, there is a central type of vulnerability challenge, or a dislike for it in general, and you need to be vulnerable if you are going to have a long-term relationship. "
For Boyle, growth comes in the form of what else: Jake and Amy and the lack of limits.
"Boyle is certainly excited to be involved with Jake and Amy's marriage in a way that maybe it should or shouldn't," said Joe Lo Truglio. "I am not suggesting anything suggestive, but he wants to get a little involved in that family, and I think they are discovering their limits there."
And for Scully and Hitchcock, it hasn't changed much or it will change at all.
"We still don't listen to anyone," said Joel McKinnon Miller.
"We are still relegated to our island in the bullpen," Dirk Blocker added. "I think I have a little more hair this season."
Brooklyn nine and nine airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC
