Brooklyn Nine-Nine is growing, but not too fast

Jake and Amy are not … pregnant! But now, for the first time, they want to be.

At the premiere of tonight's seventh season Brooklyn nine and nineAmy (Melissa Fumero) They thought she might be pregnant, and she spent most of the episode trying to pee or hold it for a pregnancy test.

%MINIFYHTMLfbf3d7581b35afd49c6c02fd14f4478113% %MINIFYHTMLfbf3d7581b35afd49c6c02fd14f4478114%

She and jakeAndy Samberg) had argued about the possibility of children last season in an episode that was almost a bit unpleasant. Jake had never wanted children after how bad his relationship with his own father was, and Amy had always done so. At the end of that episode, Jake turned around, and at the end of the first half of the premiere of two episodes tonight, when the pregnancy test was negative, he had taken so many turns that he and Amy decided that they could really start trying . for children now.

%MINIFYHTMLfbf3d7581b35afd49c6c02fd14f4478115% %MINIFYHTMLfbf3d7581b35afd49c6c02fd14f4478116%

It's just the latest changes in the Nine-Nine, which includes Terry (Terry Crews) be promoted to lieutenant and take care of Holt (Andre Braugher), which has been downgraded to a uniformed officer and is not treating him well. In a way, he's not dealing with it at all, since he spent the entire premiere tonight taking Jake's case and refusing to follow orders related to the cone.