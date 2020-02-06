Brook vs DeLuca: live broadcast of the Kell Brook press conference | Boxing News

















See the press conference of Kell Brook-Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook has promised a spectacular victory over Mark DeLuca on Saturday night, and can watch a live broadcast of his final press conference.

The former world champion returns against DeLuca in Sheffield, live in Sky Sports, while looking for an explosive action to rethink your claim for a renowned fight.

But his American opponent also has great ambitions, having accumulated 24 victories with only one lonely defeat, which was immediately avenged by & # 39; The Bazooka & # 39 ;.

Brook has promised to show his sharp skills this weekend

Brook has been absent from the ring for more than a year, but remains confident that he can rediscover the dazzling form that secured the IBF welterweight title.

"It's my time to show why I'm & # 39; the Special & # 39;" said Brook. "Why I belong to where I belong. We will see what I have on Saturday night.

"This is my opportunity to show everyone that I have returned, and I am 100 percent mental, physical, spiritual.

"This version of me has never been in the ring. I'm excited to see what I do."

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Sand Starting at 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final qualifier for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights with Mark DeLuca.