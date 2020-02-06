Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook and Liam Smith are heading for a super welter showdown | Boxing News

"If we can't get a direct chance for a world title, or Amir Khan's famous fight, we'll look for Liam Smith for Kell Brook as the final eliminator for the WBO world title."





Kell Brook aims to restart his career against Mark DeLuca

%MINIFYHTMLab3f4d0a9fa92ffe2d17d3ad53afebec11% %MINIFYHTMLab3f4d0a9fa92ffe2d17d3ad53afebec12%

Kell Brook could face his super welter rival Liam Smith later this year in a "fantastic fight,quot; for British boxing, says Eddie Hearn.

Brook will try to shake off 14 months of ring rust when he heads the bill in a fight he must win against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield, Live in Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night Live

The former WBO champion, Smith, stoked his rivalry with Brook earlier this week when he said he would love to have the chance to beat the fighter Sheffield and has failed to "reach his potential."

Liam Smith defeated Roberto García in his last fight in December

Promoter Hearn said stable Matchroom teammates could find themselves in a final qualifier for the WBO title, provided Brook proves himself against DeLuca.

"As long as he has the skill he has, he is a force and can win a world title. It's a great name, Kell Brook," Hearn said. Sky Sports

"Bad discipline has cost him in his career. Now he has reached the stage where he knows he should make me count. I think he has a couple of years at the elite level of the sport, but he has to look good against it." . Mark DeLuca on Saturday.

"We have fought for the WBO intercontinental title. The champion of that belt (Patrick) Teixeira is fighting (Brian) Castaño, who is number 1. Liam Smith is number 2.

"We hope this fight takes Kell to No. 3, and if we can't get a chance for a world title, or the famous Amir Khan fight, we will be watching Liam Smith for Kell Brook as the final eliminator of The WBO World Title .

"That is a fantastic fight for British boxing. Sheffield against Liverpool, two great fighters, two former world champions looking to regain their world title."

0:42 Kell Brook says he will have to consider retiring if he fails to perform well against Mark DeLuca on Saturday Kell Brook says he will have to consider retiring if he fails to perform well against Mark DeLuca on Saturday

"But again, all this talk is great, but on Saturday night we could see Kell Brook's retirement. That's what we're talking about in this fight, or we could be watching, which I think is one of the best fighters in Britain and world boxing with an explosion that seeks to become world champion twice in 2020. "

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Arena from 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final tie for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.