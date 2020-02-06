Brook vs. DeLuca: Dave Allen says & # 39; the belief is still there & # 39; that you can win major fights | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8211% %MINIFYHTMLd5222ef9864227820303257e1e4eaa8212%

"That will be the hard part, the ride and getting used to it again. Fear of fighting too."





Dave Allen plans to "surprise some people,quot; in his return fight and insists he still has "mass aspirations,quot; to reach his potential.

Heavyweight Allen will face an unconfirmed opponent on the Kell Brook billboard in Sheffield, live Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Saturday, his first outing since a punitive defeat at the hands of David Price.

Despite having five defeats to his name, an optimist Allen said: "It's about preparing for June or July, that's when the big fights will come. I'm moving towards that."

🗣 "The best is yet to come in terms of what I can do." 🦏@ davidthewhiter1 return to action against Dorian Darch this Saturday. He says he is moving towards bigger fights in the summer. 📺 Look at Allen in the #BrookDeLuca invoice this Saturday from 7pm live at Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/3DJXtmwQpz – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 5, 2020

"I made the mistake of being 100 percent in two fights in rapid succession (beating Lucas Browne and then losing to Price), so I am increasing my strength and endurance and putting the weight back on correctly.

"It's a six-round fight against an opponent who, on paper, should easily win. I want to get six rounds, using my feet and my brain. I won't look for the KO. I want to be in boxing. I want to be in the ring and feel it. .

"Even (the big fights) are all the basic elements."

Allen's best victory against Browne last April was quickly followed by his most brutal night, when Price defeated him in 10 painful rounds.

Allen admitted: "That will be the hard part, the ride and getting used to it again. Fear of fighting too.

"They are building blocks. We have chosen an opponent that we believe is right for the right time."

"I will use my brain. I have never really used my boxing skill. I have a great boxing skill because I have always felt the pressure. On Saturday I hope to use my boxing skill and surprise some people."

Allen retains his dream of becoming a British champion and said: "I have surpassed in terms of the O2 header and numerous pay-per-view appearances. But I have only shown 20 or 30 percent.

"The best is yet to come in terms of what I can do. If it will ever come out at night, I am not sure. Maybe I am not made to act in front of the crowds."

"But I still have massive aspirations. The belief is still there."

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Sand Starting at 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final qualifier for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights with Mark DeLuca.