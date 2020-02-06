Britain's Fed Cup duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart face The Dish | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84011% %MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84012%

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart face The Dish, answering quick questions about their teammates!





%MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84013% %MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84014%











2:50



Heather Watson and Harriet Dart answer quick questions about their teammates from Britain Fed Cup

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart answer quick questions about their teammates from Britain Fed Cup

%MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84015% %MINIFYHTML64791fce7d7b9977195ddfbfeff4f84016%

Our own Hannah Wilkes had the opportunity to meet Britain's Fed Cup duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart before her crunchy draw in Slovakia.

Anne Keothavong's team is struggling to win the best five draw for the first time, having lost the previous four World Group II qualifiers against Sweden in 2012, Argentina in 2013, Romania in 2017 and Japan in 2018.

But before heading to Bratislava, Watson and Dart sat down with Hannah Wilkes of Sky Sports and answered some very difficult questions.

The winner of the tie will join 11 other teams in the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14 to 19.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.