Home Entertainment Bravo to stop paying housewives huge salaries to return !!

Bravo to stop paying housewives huge salaries to return !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

We are at the beginning of a new year and, according to reports, Bravo has decided to get rid of the huge checks of housewives, and now housewives will not even be guaranteed the characteristics of the episode.

"Bravo has launched a new talent deal that does not guarantee that ladies show up in every episode," a source told Radar Online. "No one is safe," the source said. "They will no longer give large contracts to returning ladies."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©