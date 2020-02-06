Bravo to stop paying housewives huge salaries to return !!

We are at the beginning of a new year and, according to reports, Bravo has decided to get rid of the huge checks of housewives, and now housewives will not even be guaranteed the characteristics of the episode.

"Bravo has launched a new talent deal that does not guarantee that ladies show up in every episode," a source told Radar Online. "No one is safe," the source said. "They will no longer give large contracts to returning ladies."

Bravo recently let go to the Vicki Gunvalson franchise of OG and Tamra Judge. Tamra reportedly walked because instead of being offered regular $ 900,000 to return to the program, the network offered only $ 20,000 per episode.

"Women are restless about the new contracts and now they know they have to deliver the drama or risk not being paid," the source told Radar.

Reportedly, restructuring the paycheck will affect all favorite programs, including Real Housewives of Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, New Jersey and Beverly Hills.