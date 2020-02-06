Brandi Glanville feeds the rumors of the Denise Richards case with an obscene comment

%MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f11% %MINIFYHTML216a3b7c9e2b10b25a6081d4303ff01f12%

It begins after Denise turns to her Twitter account to ask her devotees for help online to decide a new phrase for her for the new season of the Bravo reality show.

Brandi Glanville is reviving rumors of adventures between her and her ex "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"co-star Denise Richards. The 47-year-old man stoked the speculation with a tweet not so PG addressed to Denise on February 3.

It all started after Denise went to her Twitter account to ask her devotees for help online to decide a new phrase for her for the new season of the Bravo reality show. "Any good phrases for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn't quit," the 48-year-old wrote on January 29.

Although it was quite late, Brandi learned about the tweet and decided to respond indirectly. "For anyone who wants help with the & # 39; motto & # 39 ;, this could work, & # 39; I could be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu ** & # 39;" Brandi wrote in the Tweet now deleted. She did not mention Denise in her tweet, but was remarkably destined for her former co-star.

The publication referred to reports that Brandi and Denise had a "month" adventure despite Denise's marriage to Aaron Phypers. The two had supposedly been seeing each other since early 2019 when Denise allegedly "lied" to Brandi about being in an open marriage with Aaron.

The connection rumors began when the cast of "RHOBH" went on a trip to Rome at the end of November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible affair with Brandi, and further fueling speculation, Denise has not been using her wedding ring from Brandi's supposed connection. The story broke out.

Denise, however, denied the rumors as a representative of her said that "the story is not true." Meanwhile, Brandi seemed to break the silence about the rumors while writing a cryptic post on Instagram on January 9. "When you want to respond but you are not allowed …", she subtitled for a moment of herself laughing and looking at Zen. "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen".

The rumor of the affair is supposed to take place in the new season of the successful Bravo series. "The best thing was that everything was done on camera and fans of the program will see how everything falls," the source said. Another source of production said: "He surprised everyone, since Denise constantly boasts of how great her husband is, how much he loves her and how big his penis is."