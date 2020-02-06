Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and more best dressed stars of the 90's Oscars

If the 90s taught us something, it is that trends can come and go, but the talent remains the same.
Spectators may not see elegant dresses and spaghetti straps on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, but there will definitely be more than a few familiar faces. In the 20 years since the 90s, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates and more stars continue to be pillars in the awards circuit: during the Bates, Hanks and Pitt races they have been at the Academy Awards at least five times each, either as a nominee or as a presenter.
And other critically acclaimed stars will also be there, including Diane Keaton, Sigourney Weaver Y Steve Martin, who are prepared to present the different categories and great moments.
All in all, the Sunday night event promises to be a glamorous event full of star sightings, meetings and sincere moments. And, as always, the Best Original Song nominees will perform their songs, as well as the Grammy winner Billie eilishIt is speculated that he will perform his new song for the Bond movie on stage at the Dolby Theater.
Until then, check out the best Oscar looks of the 90s below!
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilison
In 1999, Hanks was nominated for Best Film for his role in the critically acclaimed film. Saving Private Ryan, although Roberto Benigni He finally went home with the prize.
Evan Agostini / ImageDirect through Getty Images
Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern
Before leaving Angelina JolieBilly Bob Thornton and Laura Dern were a pretty powerful couple.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio
A young Leo went to Vanity Fair after the party with his date.
KMazur / WireImage
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
It seems that Pitt's inclination to wear sunglasses on the red carpet began in the 1990s when he and his girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, attended the 68th annual show.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
In one of their first Oscars victories, the two best friends hold their trophy in the air at the 1998 show.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
In 1998 the actress starred alongside Meryl streep in A real thing, which earned Streep a Best Actress nomination. Although Renee was not nominated, she made an appearance and presented the performance of the nominee for Best Song "A Soft Place to Fall."
Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Months before the release of celebrities Fox mask, the actor and his now ex-wife left on the night of the 70th Academy Awards in 1998.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Martin Scorcese and Barbara de Fina
The famous director and Goodfellas The producer of Fina walks together on the red carpet in the 62nd edition of the Academy Awards.
Vince Bucci / AFP through Getty Images
Kathy Bates
In 1998, there was a fierce competition for the award for Best Supporting Actress, which Bates lost to Judi Dench.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Jodie Foster and Al Pacino
Fun fact: Al Pacino is the sixth man in Oscar history to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in the same year. Unfortunately he lost the supporting actor for Gene Hackman, but won as Best Actor, which Jodie introduced him.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Diane Keaton and Steve Martin
Five years after doing Father of the bride, the two stars meet on the red carpet of the 69 years of the Academy Awards in 1997.
KMazur / WireImage
Sigourney Weaver
The three-time nominee presented the In Memoriam portion of the 67th edition of the Academy Awards in 1995.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Charize theron
The South African actress attended the Vanity Fair party with an elegant dress.
