Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and more best dressed stars of the 90's Oscars

If the 90s taught us something, it is that trends can come and go, but the talent remains the same.

Spectators may not see elegant dresses and spaghetti straps on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, but there will definitely be more than a few familiar faces. In the 20 years since the 90s, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates and more stars continue to be pillars in the awards circuit: during the Bates, Hanks and Pitt races they have been at the Academy Awards at least five times each, either as a nominee or as a presenter.

%MINIFYHTMLa0a2b44015861110a9bf9ec4330fea9211% %MINIFYHTMLa0a2b44015861110a9bf9ec4330fea9212%

And other critically acclaimed stars will also be there, including Diane Keaton, Sigourney Weaver Y Steve Martin, who are prepared to present the different categories and great moments.

All in all, the Sunday night event promises to be a glamorous event full of star sightings, meetings and sincere moments. And, as always, the Best Original Song nominees will perform their songs, as well as the Grammy winner Billie eilishIt is speculated that he will perform his new song for the Bond movie on stage at the Dolby Theater.