Bournemouth fan, 17, received a football ban order for three years after pleading guilty to racist singing | Soccer news

A Bournemouth fan pleaded guilty to singing racist abuse during the Tottenham match

A 17-year-old Bournemouth fan received a three-year soccer ban order after pleading guilty to singing racist abuse during his game in Tottenham in November 2019.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was ordered to pay a fine of £ 55 and a surcharge of £ 21 in the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, in addition to the ban he received, after pleading guilty to indecent / racial singing in defeat 3-2 of the Cherries at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30.

Inspector Matt Ashmead of the Met Public Order Investigation Team said: "We take all reports of racism very seriously and, as this case demonstrates, we will take firm action against those who have committed such crimes during football matches."

"The vast majority of fans obey the law and neither they nor the players should have to hear any abuse."

"We are committed to working closely with clubs to identify anyone who acts against the law and we ask anyone to see or hear this type of behavior that is presented to the commissioners or the police."