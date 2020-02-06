Boris Johnson urged to stop the deportation flight from Jamaica | News

Potential victims of trafficking and very vulnerable people are among those deported from the United Kingdom to Jamaica, a charity said Thursday.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said the planned charter flight from the Interior Ministry from the United Kingdom to Kingston on February 11 will have a capacity of up to 50 people.

A parliamentarian has called for the flight to be suspended until the publication of the "lessons learned,quot; review following the Windrush scandal.

"Many of those facing deportation have been residents of the United Kingdom for decades and have close family ties." the JCWI said thatn a parliamentary briefing.

"We often see people who are as British as the schoolmates with whom they grew up being deported for minor crimes such as cannabis possession.

"Their school friends trapped in the same madness are punished with a short sentence and are allowed to rehabilitate themselves; while facing a life sentence away from their friends and family in a country they never met."

"We have realized that potential victims of trafficking have also received RD (removal instructions), and we are concerned that some of them may be victims of the exploitation of the,quot; county lines. "

"We are also concerned that there are a number of very vulnerable individuals who have not been adequately evaluated for their ability to fly, despite presenting serious medical conditions."

Toufique Hossain, director of Duncan Lewis's lawyers, representing 13 of the people who were supposed to be on Tuesday's flight, said they were analyzing individual cases to prepare urgent requests to stop his expulsion.

He told the AP news agency that he had "serious concerns,quot; regarding the vulnerability of people on the flight.

Hossain said one of his clients is a man who has been in the United Kingdom for many years and was convicted of a drug offense when he was young, but it was a crime that claims he was "forced,quot; to commit by major gang leaders. .

"And that kind of exploitation and forced criminal activity goes a lot into the areas of traffic and modern slavery," said the lawyer.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of a telephone signal at Heathrow Detention Centers, causing difficulties for people who wish to communicate with their lawyers or organizations that help with referrals to lawyers.

Bella Sankey, director of the human rights charity Detention Action, which supports people detained in immigration detention, told the AP news agency: "We call our clients very regularly to maintain contact and understand if there have been developments in your case, for example if they have been issued a disposal address.

"But we are calling and calling and calling and we cannot communicate with people."

He added: "We have had 30 clients that we have not been able to contact in recent weeks."

Detention Action has issued a legal challenge on the issue, trying to force the Ministry of the Interior to issue alternative SIM cards and ensure that anyone facing the disposal has adequate time to access legal advice.

The charity said an order was issued that required the secretary of the household to submit a written response to the request for provisional relief.

Speaking about the flight from Jamaica, Sankey said: "A large number of the people we know are on the flight are people who have been in the UK since early childhood.

"They are British citizens for all intents and have very strong family ties and family connections here."

"We have clients who have many children from whom they have been uprooted."

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Labor MP Nadia Whittome said: "It's been two years since the Windrush scandal exposed the illegal detention and deportation of Commonwealth citizens.

"While we await the publication of the review of the lessons learned, the government plans to deport 50 people, 50 people, to Jamaica on a charter flight next week.

"Will the prime minister immediately suspend the flight until the review of the lessons learned is published and the recommendations are implemented?"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: "I think the entire House will understand that the people of this country will consider it right to send foreign criminals."

But the Minister of Shadow Equality, Dawn Butler He challenged his assessment: "The Interior Ministry press team told reporters that everyone on a deportation flight to Jamaica is a serious criminal. Mr. President, this does not seem to be true.

"I have a component of mine … He was convicted under the now illegal joint venture law, he was released after only two months and his wife feels that this stress is going to kill her husband because he has a heart problem."

"Mr. President, how can I make the Secretary of the Interior take this seriously and be honest about the people on the deportation flight and if we can stop this flight until we establish the actual facts of the situation?"

The Interior Ministry denied that non-criminals were on the flight, but promised to legally review all 50 cases before Tuesday.

"The planned charter flight to Jamaica is specifically to eliminate foreign criminals," a spokeswoman said. "Those arrested for expulsion include people convicted of homicide, rape, violent crime and drug trafficking in Class A."

The spokeswoman added that "everyone on the flight will have reviewed their cases completely to ensure that there are no pending legal barriers, including demands for trafficking and slavery, that prevent their expulsion from the United Kingdom."

The Interior Ministry said that under the United Kingdom Borders Act of 2007, a deportation order should be issued when a foreign citizen has been convicted of a crime and has received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

He added that this is subject to several exceptions, including where doing so would be a violation of a person's ECHR rights or the obligations of the United Kingdom under the Refugee Convention.

In 2018, ministers faced a violent reaction to the treatment of the Windrush generation, which is named after a ship that brought people to the United Kingdom from the Caribbean in 1948.

Long-term residents of the United Kingdom were denied access to services, kept in detention or expelled despite living legally in the country for decades.