Boosie Badazz breaks up with Gayle King about Kobe Bryant Questions!

Boosie Badazz calls Gayle King for his recent interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie, in which he asked the basketball player about the rape accusations he faced in the 2000s.

"Why the hell would you do something like that? Why would you do that to your people? You know what people are going through, right? Why would you ask a question like that trying to blur someone's image?" he said. "You do that to your own black people. You are sad!"

Leslie was praised for not biting the hook during the interview when King pressed her to answer if the rape accusations tarnished the legacy of the NBA legend. Leslie said no.

Rapper 50 Cent also posted a video, hitting King:

"What is this, expect someone to help me understand why they keep doing this. I apologize for my language beforehand, let's talk about this. #Starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," he wrote.

Check out his post below.