Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz breaks up with Gayle King about Kobe Bryant Questions!

Boosie Badazz breaks up with Gayle King about Kobe Bryant Questions!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Boosie Badazz calls Gayle King for his recent interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie, in which he asked the basketball player about the rape accusations he faced in the 2000s.

"Why the hell would you do something like that? Why would you do that to your people? You know what people are going through, right? Why would you ask a question like that trying to blur someone's image?" he said. "You do that to your own black people. You are sad!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©