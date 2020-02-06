Books and invoices: fight against sexual violence in Sierra Leone | News

In February 2019, amid a series of high profile cases and public pressure, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency due to sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

The move followed the rape of a five-year-old girl, who was paralyzed from the waist down, and a relentless campaign by grassroots groups.

It allowed the government to enact drastic measures without parliamentary approval, including the introduction of life sentences for those convicted of sexual abuse of minors.

The activists welcomed what they saw as a willingness of senior officials to include sexual and gender-based violence on the national agenda and address a taboo that has long plagued the West African country of 7.5 million.

According to a 2002 report, produced with the help of the United Nations, more than 200,000 girls and women may have suffered sexual violence during the country's brutal civil war of 1991-2002.

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 exacerbated the problem, closed schools across the country for eight months, leaving girls vulnerable to assault and causing an increase in teenage pregnancy.

One year after the announcement of Bio, and given that the state of emergency was silently revoked in June, opinions differ as to the effectiveness of the movement to create a long-term change.

"There has been a difference in the response to the problem because people are better informed," Alboze Alison French, director of defense and communications for the Rainbo Initiative (RI), told Al Jazeera. "There is political will and, therefore, case notification has increased."

RI says it is the only organization in Sierra Leone that offers free medical and psychosocial treatment for survivors of gender-based violence. Its five centers Recorded 1,966 cases of rape in the first six months of 2019, an increase in the same period compared to the previous year. Most cases involved children.

Activists praised President Bio's decision to declare a state of emergency in February 2019 (File: Cooper Inveen / Reuters)

Analysts and activists, including First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, say the real number is probably much higher since many cases are not yet reported.

"Sexual violence in Sierra Leone affects everyone as there are no age limits. RI has registered (cases) as young as a seven-month-old baby and a 70-year-old woman," French said, adding. that the group has noticed pregnancies resulting from sexual assaults in girls up to 11 years old.

A problematic solution

While the state of emergency attracted renewed attention to sexual and gender-based violence, it has also been criticized as a temporary solution.

Emergency measures lasted only until the revocation of June, and no money was allocated to implement promises made during the period, including free hospital care for rape survivors and a hotline to report abuse.

Analysts have also questioned the need for the proclamation, saying that many of the changes could have been made through regular legal channels.

"(It was) an attempt to create publicity at best," he said Luisa T. Schneider, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Germany, who is writing a book about the legal, civil and social efforts of Sierra Leone to combat sexual violence.

"In the worst case, it was a window for possible abuse of power, which could have led to rapid legal changes in other areas and undermined the fundamental rights of citizens."

Fatmata Sorie is president of Legal Access through women who yearn for equality and social justice rights (LAWYERS), a legal group composed of women during the war to advocate for the protection and promotion of women's rights and girls She said that, although problematic, the state of emergency had a positive effect by leading to the creation of a division of sexual crimes within the judiciary and a new police unit to investigate sexual assault.

After the end of the state of emergency, Parliament passed the Sexual Crime Amendment Act of 2019, which increased the maximum penalty for rape and sexual penetration of a 15-year-old child to life imprisonment and criminalized the so-called "commitment,quot;, in that the crime is solved by family members or village chiefs, without the participation of the police.

While some expect the amendment to act as a deterrent to attackers, others say that new and tough prayers could deter survivors from reporting abuse, as assaults often occur in very close communities and survivors may face social pressure not to show up.

Schneider said that heavy sentences were also "problematic,quot; in the light of medically wrong means to detect if an attack had occurred, which considered the condition of a woman or girl's hymen as the main evidence.

"Without forensic evidence, with little, sometimes no investigation and with judicial cases that allow only directly involved persons and eyewitnesses to be called, such high sentences are problematic," he said.

"Clearly, the perpetrators must be imprisoned and there must be zero tolerance for violence, but we must maintain an interpretation of the law that adheres to one of its main pillars: innocent until proven guilty."

Even armed with the new tough legislation, the Sierra Leone legal system faces several obstacles in prosecuting cases of sexual abuse.

Lack of staff and lack of resources and equipment are common, while police, lawyers and judges are overloaded and underpaid, Schneider said. Meanwhile, heavy cases, average litigants often wait for years until their cases are heard.

More needs to be done to improve access throughout the country to legal and health services and to ensure that all people are treated equally before the law, Sorie told Al Jazeera, adding that the establishment of forensic laboratories and Availability of rape kits would help strengthen the legal response to incidents of sexual and gender-based violence.

& # 39; They provoke men & # 39;

Legal reforms, whether effective or not, are only a piece of a complex puzzle when the problem is addressed, and although bills can accelerate, attitudes take longer to change.

In June, the same month that Bio lifted the state of emergency, Education Minister Alpha Timbo seemed to blame the rape on women victims and reportedly said at a UN-sponsored conference: "Sometimes women are to blame. They provoke men to rape them. "

After a violent violent reaction, Timbo apologized on national television and said "there was nothing to … justify the violation."

Changing these attitudes is a daily challenge for Miriam Mason, country director of EducAid, an NGO that runs schools and outreach programs in Sierra Leone.

EducAid's work to foster a "girls-friendly,quot; environment in schools ranges from protecting girls from early marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) to Promote self-esteem and respect..

"At the center of that is equity and equality and recognizing that everyone has the right to be respected as equal, has the right to access a full education. In this context, girls are at a significant disadvantage," Mason told Al Jazeera

"The expectation that a woman will make her own decisions and choose her own partner will decide whether or not to obtain an education is simply not (the case)."

Education is seen as a key tool to address sexual and gender-based violence (File: Ann Johansson / Corbis through Getty Images)

Mason acknowledged that the harsh prayers in the 2019 amendment "made people sit down and pay attention,quot; to sexual and gender-based violence, but said putting the role of women and girls in the center of education is essential To change attitudes.

"You cannot do a complete job without taking this very seriously and have it at the center of everything that is said: challenge gender stereotypes in every way we can, provide alternative role models and an alternative way of looking at things, as well as strategies so that people can begin to believe it and make it practical, "said Mason.

The government's Hands Off Our Girls campaign, led by the first lady, and so-called "husband's schools,quot; are also trying to combat harmful stereotypes, but progress is hard to measure.

"A solution can only be achieved through close collaboration between the base, civil society, the government and legislators," said Schneider.

"But without the courage of the survivors who showed up and reported, none of the current developments would be possible."