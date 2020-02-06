Billy Porter Slams goes wild for his Sesame Street dress

Stay in your own lane.

%MINIFYHTML9166ff5aec2f7db6f95cf8294176832e11% %MINIFYHTML9166ff5aec2f7db6f95cf8294176832e12%

Billy porter It's not here for trolls who are upset about their decision to wear a dress in the legendary children's television show Sesame Street. After appearing in season 51 of the programs, the programs account went to Instagram to show images of the star. "@theebillyporter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street," they captioned a photo of him in the same iconic dress he wore at the 2019 Oscars.

Many rushed to tell the star that their outfit was not appropriate for children, but according to a statement Billy gave to Page Six StyleHe doesn't care what other people think of his choices. "If you don't like it, don't look at it," he shared. "What if I sing with a penguin (on the show) has something to do with what I'm doing in my room?" The star was speaking specifically to people who said their appearance resembled "perverse perverse sex."