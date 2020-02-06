Billy Porter Slams goes wild for his Sesame Street dress

Shutterstock
Stay in your own lane.
Billy porter It's not here for trolls who are upset about their decision to wear a dress in the legendary children's television show Sesame Street. After appearing in season 51 of the programs, the programs account went to Instagram to show images of the star. "@theebillyporter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street," they captioned a photo of him in the same iconic dress he wore at the 2019 Oscars.
Many rushed to tell the star that their outfit was not appropriate for children, but according to a statement Billy gave to Page Six StyleHe doesn't care what other people think of his choices. "If you don't like it, don't look at it," he shared. "What if I sing with a penguin (on the show) has something to do with what I'm doing in my room?" The star was speaking specifically to people who said their appearance resembled "perverse perverse sex."
He continued: "The really interesting thing for me is that that's what it's all about when it comes to LGBTQ people; the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we have sex," he shared. "Stay out of my room and you'll be fine, that's none of your business."
This is not the first time Billy deals with criticism when it comes to how he is choosing to live his life. In January, he became the first male cover star of Seduce magazine, and opened on his journey to love himself and feel comfortable with not always fit.
"It is time. I am part of the first generation of gay men, who is loud and proud of the world," he said. "My generation is the first. Bitches are afraid. And they should be."
