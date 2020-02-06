Billy Porter reacts to accusations that & # 39; will sexualize children & # 39; with the appearance of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML372ebf9ba86f9bf208426731babbad7611% %MINIFYHTML372ebf9ba86f9bf208426731babbad7612%

The star of & # 39; Pose & # 39; He faces criticism after it was announced that he would appear on the popular children's show with his 2019 Academy Awards dress.

Billy porter has criticized his criticism in "Sesame Street", after he announced that he will appear on the show with the dress he wore for last year's Oscars.

The "Attitude"The actor, who is a vocal member of the LGBTQ + community and famous for his extravagant style and red carpet attire, will wear the Christian Siriano black tuxedo dress in a delivery of the popular children's show later this year, which caused critics to criticize the star.

Trolls, including the state senator from Arkansas, Jason Rapert, broke into Porter and asked on Facebook: "Do you approve of your taxpayer dollars being used to promote the radical LGBTQ agenda?"

He circulated a petition to remove the episode and even accused the program of trying to "sexualize children using drag queens."

However, the Broadway star applauded in a conversation with the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, insisting: "If you don't like it, don't see it."

He added that it is unusual to make the mental leap of his dress into "perverted demonic sex," he continued: "What if I sing with a penguin (puppet, on the show) has something to do with what I am doing in my bedroom? "

"The really interesting thing for me is that this is when it comes to LGBTQ people: the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we have sex."

He concluded: "Get away from my room and you'll be fine, that's none of your business."

"Sesame Street" has always been at the forefront of promoting key cultural issues in the educational series, and highlighted one of the first televised scenes of breastfeeding, when presenter, singer Buffy Sainte-Marie, demonstrated the act on screen in 1977.