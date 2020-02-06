Big Tim, one of the last giant elephants & # 39; fangs & # 39; from Kenya dies at age 50 | News

%MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e11% %MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e12%

One of Africa's last giant "fang,quot; elephants died in Kenya at age 50, the country's wildlife service (KWS) said.

Big Tim died in the Mada area of ​​Amboseli National Park due to natural causes, KWS said in a statement Wednesday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e13% %MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e14%

"The famous elephant died early Tuesday morning at age 50," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e15% %MINIFYHTML07a2a4b93abd6da8ff4cd27a6f6a0b7e16%

He was "a benevolent and slow conservative of peace in Amboseli," KWS said. "He was known and loved throughout Kenya."

The corpses of Big Tim were found at the foot of the snowy peak of Kilimanjaro, said the Amboseli Trust for Elephants.

An elephant is technically a "fang,quot; when its ivory fangs are so long that they scrape the ground.

Usually, only old bull elephants grow their fangs long enough to reach this acclaimed state.

An elephant is technically a "fang,quot; when its ivory fangs are so long that they scrape the ground (Ryan Wilkie / Save the elephants)

But conservationists estimate that only a few dozen of those animals with fangs of that size now remain on the continent due to poaching.

Animals with the largest ivory and elephants with the heaviest fangs are at greater risk of poachers.

Tim was named by researchers who called each elephant in the family pack they were monitoring with the same letter to help identify them; Tim was a member of the pack & # 39; T & # 39 ;.

The giant pachyderm once wandered out of national parks to farmland and survived poachers and angry farmers.

The vets once treated him for a spear that had pierced his ear and broken it on his shoulder.

"Our hearts are broken," said Wildlife Direct, a conservation campaign group based in Nairobi.

"Tim was one of the few Super Tuskers in Africa, and an incredible elephant whose presence surprised and inspired many. He was one of the National Treasures of Kenya."

The body of Big Tim is being transported to the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, where a taxidermist will preserve it for display at the national museum, KWS said.

Poaching has seen the population of African elephants sink in 110,000 in the last decade to only 415,000 animals, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).