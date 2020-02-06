Beyonce's stylist gets excited about her hair after people question her "reality"

%MINIFYHTML72bbbccf0c54b587dfadf9c397fda90c11% %MINIFYHTML72bbbccf0c54b587dfadf9c397fda90c12%

Celebrity stylist Neal Farinah responds to comments from fans who ask if she is wearing a wig or sewn fabric after he shared a retroactive video of Bey's beautiful appearance.

Beyonce Knowles She is certainly blessed with many perfect physical characteristics, including her voluminous hair. His own stylist, Neal Farinah, has confirmed that the beautiful hair of the singer of "If I Were a Boy" is real, not a wig or sewn fabric.

On Tuesday, February 4, the celebrity stylist shared a video of Bey dancing while on stage. As he moved his hips from right to left, his long thick hair swayed on his back and on his shoulders.

One person commented on Bey's hair: "That has to be 6 packages of hair." Neal ruled it out, explaining, "The crazy part is that it's probably all of your hair. With a couple of clips for the volume. Or did you mean that your hair equals 6 packs of someone else that weave lol."

When another user asked: "Do these stuffed animals love that?", Replied the hairdresser, "It's called reality responding to that user."

Some others, however, have recognized Bey's beautiful hair, and one declared: "The best hair." Another similar delusional, "Bestttt hair ever ….", while another fan added: "Beautiful hair."

Beside her hair, Beyonce recently appeared in the headlines after she, her husband Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy remained seated for Demi lovatoThe performance of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. This was surprising since Jay-Z signed a partnership with the NFL in 2019.

The couple faced a violent reaction, with Wendy Williams saying in your program, "You should have risen" and suggesting that if they "don't like our country," they can leave. Colin Kaepernick, who started the kneeling protest, also seemed to overshadow Jay-Z. The former NFL star shared a screenshot of an Instagram user’s post with a caption that said, "Though I thought we were already & # 39; kneeling & # 39 ;?"

Jay-Z then clarified that his family sitting during the national anthem was not a protest. He explained Tuesday at Columbia University that he and his wife Beyonce were simply immersed in Demi's performance. "We immediately jumped into artist mode," so he said it. He added that he began inspecting all aspects of the show. "I'm really just watching the show. The microphones start. Was it too low to start?" He stated, since he was worried about audio and other things for a very good reason.