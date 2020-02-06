Bernie Sanders declares victory in Iowa, but the DNC president calls to revamp the caucus vote

TSR Policy: In regards to the upcoming presidential elections, the entire spotlight has been in Iowa this week, where the Iowa Caucus was held to vote on Donald Trump's challenger later this year. This is the first contest of this kind before other states begin to hold their primary elections.

The race was very tight between Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, until this morning, when Bernie declared victory. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the votes and accusations of cheating, especially after Mayor Pete claimed victory earlier this week.

%MINIFYHTMLc3b73074c18a611ceaf79719ce82f6d611% %MINIFYHTMLc3b73074c18a611ceaf79719ce82f6d612%

But this morning, Bernie claimed his victory and said: "We won in Iowa due to the unprecedented grassroots efforts of our campaign," Bernie tweeted. “Thousands of volunteers knocked hundreds of thousands of doors in the cold and snow. I want to thank each and every one of the volunteers who participated in that effort. "

Well, now the leader of the National Democratic Committee is calling for an immediate change of the Iowa assemblies, according to Politico. The move will surely delay the process and continue to damage Iowa's reputation.

The announcement of DNC president Tom Perez came shortly before Bernie claimed victory on Thursday in a race that is officially still too close to call.

"Enough is enough," Pérez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have arisen in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure the public's confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a bounce."

As of now, it seems that the latest results still show Bernie and Mayor Pete neck and neck. Perhaps the recanvass will let people know who won, once and for all.

Roommates, we plan to keep you informed about the results of the Iowa assemblies.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh