Benetton cuts ties with Oliviero Toscani

For decades, photographer Oliviero Toscani helped make Benetton clothes a great name. He did so with the so-called shockvertising: provocative and socially progressive ads that provoked outrage and headlines, whether they involved a patient with AIDS on his deathbed, mafia vendettas, copulating horses or two actors representing a priest and a Nun kissing.
But on Thursday, Benetton decided that Toscani, who had returned in 2017 as creative director after a parenthesis in the early 2000s, had gone too far.
The company fired Toscani, 77, for the comments he made about the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, in 2018, which killed 43 people.
The company and its president, Luciano Benetton, "completely dissociate themselves from Mr. Toscani's comments," the brand said in a statement, while "renewing its sincere closeness to the families of the victims and to all those who have been involved. in this terrible tragedy. " . "
Benetton is the main shareholder of Atlantia, the holding company that controls Autostrade per l’Italy or Highways for Italy, which managed the bridge and more than half of Italy's 4,000 miles of highways.
During In a radio interview earlier this week, Mr. Toscani said: "Who cares that a bridge collapsed?" I was explaining why Fabrica, Benetton's creative studio in Veneto, should not be combined with Autostrade. "Enough already."
The radio host intervened quickly and said: "People who died, for example, cared." Mr. Toscani added: "This story does not interest me."
Two days later, an unusually contrite Mr. Toscani said on Twitter that his comments had been taken out of context. In an interview on another radio show, he said he was "destroyed and truly sorry."
That did little to calm the anger towards the photographer of the families of the victims, the legislators of all political tendencies and many other Italians.
"Forty-three innocent victims may have told little for him, but for us it was all," Egle Possetti, president of a committee that commemorates the victims of the Morandi Bridge, told the ANSA news agency this week.
The hashtag #ANointeressa, or #Wecare, came to social networks along with calls to boycott Benetton.
Shortly after, the Benetton Group issued the statement, recognizing "the impossibility of continuing the professional relationship with its creative director."
The Benetton family had He was attacked after the bridge collapsed on August 14, 2018, so it was perceived as indifference to the tragedy: they waited two days and then responded through Edizione, the family company, with a statement that expressed "deep sympathy "for the victims.
Gilberto Benetton, one of the founders of the company, said in one of his last interviews, he died in October 2018, that silence had been a sign of respect.
But the absence of an immediate response was seen as a rare misstep by the knowledgeable family of the media, and may have caused Mr. Toscani's abrupt dismissal on Thursday.
For much of the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Toscani's announcements that caused commotion and reflection helped turn the small family business into an international power with thousands of stores worldwide. He wasn't worried about pushing the envelope.
"Creativity is not based on security," Toscani said in a 1995 interview. with the New York Times. "Once you're sure, you're doing something that has already been done."
But even when the company broke down barriers, using images of racially diverse couples and homosexual families, Toscani's ads frequently crossed the lines. He left the company in 2000 after an advertising campaign with photographs of American prisoners on death row caused a stir, especially in the United States.
He returned as artistic director of Benetton in 2017 and wasted no time in regaining notoriety after the company reused two photographs of the 2018 migrant rescue operations of the Franco-German charity SOS Méditerranée for an advertising campaign.
At a time when migration had become a controversial issue throughout Europe, the advertising campaign sparked protests and criticism that Benetton was insensitive to the thousands of migrants who drown each year during the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean.
Although Toscani courted the controversy for years, in the end it seemed to have been expelled not for one of his provocative campaigns but for a spontaneous comment. One made at a time when fashion brands are increasingly called to social networks for perceived bad behavior, and many consumers are no longer willing to tolerate what they see as callousness.
The #Wecare campaign had been led by Giovanni Toti, the president of the Liguria Region, of which Genoa is the capital, who had been outraged by Toscani's "obscene words."
"We did it because the families of the 43 victims deserve respect and justice," he wrote in a statement issued Thursday night.