Benetton cuts ties with Oliviero Toscani

For decades, photographer Oliviero Toscani helped make Benetton clothes a great name. He did so with the so-called shockvertising: provocative and socially progressive ads that provoked outrage and headlines, whether they involved a patient with AIDS on his deathbed, mafia vendettas, copulating horses or two actors representing a priest and a Nun kissing.

But on Thursday, Benetton decided that Toscani, who had returned in 2017 as creative director after a parenthesis in the early 2000s, had gone too far.

%MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae13% %MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae14%

The company fired Toscani, 77, for the comments he made about the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, in 2018, which killed 43 people.

%MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae15% %MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae16%

The company and its president, Luciano Benetton, "completely dissociate themselves from Mr. Toscani's comments," the brand said in a statement, while "renewing its sincere closeness to the families of the victims and to all those who have been involved. in this terrible tragedy. " . "