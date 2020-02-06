Benbatl thrives on land in Meydan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML251e7af195de1b28766dc90933cb8b3311% %MINIFYHTML251e7af195de1b28766dc90933cb8b3312%





Benbatl

Benbatl opened a series of high profile options to prove he was too good for his rivals with an impressive debut in the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge in Meydan.

Benbatl, multiple winner of Group One in Saeed bin Suroor territory, made an uninterrupted change to the new surface in the hands of Christophe Soumillon.

Established in third place in the early stages of the extended nine furlong competition, Dubawi's six-year-old boy was always traveling sweetly before Soumillon reached first place in the final stretch.

The six-year-old boy stretched out in style to return home comfortably away from the Military Law, with the second Gronkowski of the World Cup last year in third place.

"It is good to see him really travel well and win so easily. To see the rider, who rode Thunder Snow to win the last two Dubai World Cups, ride with confidence and in the last three stadiums he is still on the bridle shows his class.

"We have always known that it is a special horse in the grass, but Sheikh Mohammed wanted to run it on the ground to see how he was going to run and it was a good decision of the boss. Sometimes you just have to give the horses a chance (on the ground ).

"Some can handle both surfaces. He handled it well and Christophe kept it at hand in the race, which was the plan for him."

"It was a good decision from the boss and he won it well."

RaceBets reacted by reducing the burden of Bin Suroor to 7-2 of 14-1 for the inaugural race of the Saudi Arabia Cup on February 29, and 4-1 of 14-1 for the Dubai World Cup (March 28) .

William Buick partnered with US coach Doug O & # 39; Neill to win the United Arab Emirates 2000 Guineas with Fore Left.

The Twirling Candy foal was tested at a Grade One company in the United States last year and at one time had aspirations in the Kentucky Derby, but was not among the favorites for this Group Three series over a mile.

Coming out of the cubicles by Buick, the front left moved away from its high draw to grab the railing and take command, maintaining a practical advantage while turning straight.

Although he began to tire a little in the race to the line, his challengers behind him could not put him back in, and Fore Left claimed a three-fourth verdict on Zabardast.

O & # 39; Neill said: "With the position and the way the race was run with a small curve before the back leg, he had to work a little harder to get into position, so that was very impressive, but it is That's why William is a superior rider. He did exactly what he had to do and didn't exaggerate.

"He got a little late, but it probably had a lot to do with what I just mentioned and that he had two months off. This race will make him a world of good."

"If he is immersing himself in his feeding bathtub, we can run it once again (at Al Bastakiya on March 7), but if for some reason he shows fatigue, we will wait for the UAE Derby (on the night of the World Cup ) ". "

A clearly impressed Buick said: "It was a great performance of the horse to get where he did it, where he did it and the way he did it.

"He got there inside himself and put himself in a position after three stages to control the race, but it took a good horse to do it and that's what it is."

Uruguayan runner Bella Fever made a winning debut for Mike de Kock in the Meydan Classic Trial.

The filly was reluctant to charge at first, but he certainly did the best he could to get home while he rushed into the last furlong to succeed at the hands of Dane O & # 39; Neill, who enjoyed another victory later on the card with Rusumaat in the Dubai Sprint List.

David Simcock was also on the mark with Woven in the first division of the Yahsat Trophy.