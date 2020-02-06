Beaver malorie of Teen Mom arrested for hitting her grandmother!

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Malorie Beaver star was arrested for domestic assault on Saturday night. Police say the reality star put his hands on his elderly grandmother!

According to the arrest report obtained by The U.S. Sun, police responded to a call on Saturday night at approximately 11:13 p.m. The call was made by Malorie's grandmother, Janice Bollen. Mallory said at his grandmother's house.

When the police appeared, Grandma Janice told the officer that Malorie "had just arrived home and was intoxicated."

The grandmother affirms that Malorie "entered the bathroom and fell through the door waking her son, making her cry." Janice picked up Malorie's little daughter, Emerson, in an attempt to comfort her, but Malorie insisted on taking the child violently.

Janice then called the police, who came and arrested Malorie

As Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans already know, Malorie loves to party. His whole story revolves around choosing a party lifestyle instead of being the mother of his daughter.

Malorie says that everything was a great misunderstanding. Listen to her explain how everything was just an "overreaction,quot;: