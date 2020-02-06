Bachelor Peter Weber clears up after defending Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber It's making things clear.

If you haven't heard it yet, Victoria Fuller, a contestant in the current season of the successful reality series ABC, was criticized for previously posing in an ad that apparently promotes the conservation of marlin, which featured the phrase "White Lives Matter." Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan Chief editor Jessica Pels announced in an online letter that the magazine would no longer publish a digital Cosmo Fuller's cover, his prize for winning the challenge of the Monday night episode.

%MINIFYHTML69415bfdd59aa5c3162dd032db3d23d911% %MINIFYHTML69415bfdd59aa5c3162dd032db3d23d912%

"It has been reported that what she modeled was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on avoiding overfishing of the white and blue marlin, which used messages from & # 39; white life matters & # 39; and & # 39; blue life matters & # 39; in their promotional t-shirts and hats, from the point of view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there: both phrases and the belief systems they represent have their roots in racism and, therefore, are problematic, "Pels wrote.

"Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand. We sympathize with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this problem. We had already printed the fashion session in our March edition, complete with a cover box and, of course, the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately, what felt good was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social networks, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand. "