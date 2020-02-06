Bachelor Peter Weber clears up after defending Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber It's making things clear.
If you haven't heard it yet, Victoria Fuller, a contestant in the current season of the successful reality series ABC, was criticized for previously posing in an ad that apparently promotes the conservation of marlin, which featured the phrase "White Lives Matter." Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan Chief editor Jessica Pels announced in an online letter that the magazine would no longer publish a digital Cosmo Fuller's cover, his prize for winning the challenge of the Monday night episode.
"It has been reported that what she modeled was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on avoiding overfishing of the white and blue marlin, which used messages from & # 39; white life matters & # 39; and & # 39; blue life matters & # 39; in their promotional t-shirts and hats, from the point of view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there: both phrases and the belief systems they represent have their roots in racism and, therefore, are problematic, "Pels wrote.
"Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We sympathize with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this problem. We had already printed the fashion session in our March edition, complete with a cover box and, of course, the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately, what felt good was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social networks, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand. "
When asked about the situation in a BUILD Series interview, Weber said he couldn't "talk too much about it because I really don't know many facts about the whole situation,quot; and noted that "I recently heard about it with the cover being removed "and that he,quot; didn't know anything "during the moment.
However, he replied for Victoria, saying, "All I can talk about is the time I could spend with Victoria throughout this experience and I really enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel that she is a good person. Person and she has many endearing qualities and I just hope that people can form their opinion about her based on what they see between us and their time on the show. It's not perfect. I'm not perfect. Nobody Perfect. "
Now, Weber has addressed the controversy again, making it clear that he does not support the campaign.
"It has definitely been difficult to see this unfold. To be honest, I am learning all this in real time just like everyone else," he said. Persons. "Right now, I see many headlines about my response, and my support has been taken out of context. I don't support that kind of campaign in any way."
While the reality star said it is important to let Victoria discuss the situation and does not want to "speak on his behalf," Weber added, "my only problem is that I would never support a campaign like that."
According to PersonsFuller commented earlier on Instagram about the campaign, writing: "Hello, tracks and followers of singles! It would be good for you to gather all the facts before jumping to attack someone. The company & # 39; We Love Marlins & # 39; support the capture of white, blue, and black marlins and release them again in nature. In regards to a delicate issue, I come from a very diverse formation and I am in favor of all races. Virginia Beach is a VERY fishing town great where Marlin tournaments are held every year. Glad to clarify this … "
He also wrote in an Instagram response: "I definitely see how this can be offensive. I apologize immensely, it was never my intention to diminish this issue."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.