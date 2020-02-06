Baaghi 3 trailer review | filmfare.com

Rating: 2.5 / 5

The Baaghi franchise is like India's response to Rambo. Starring Tiger Shroff, the first two editions of good reviews and massive numbers and now the handsome gallant is back for the third time. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings Back Shraddha Kapoor as the protagonist after a break in the second part.

With the premise of protecting the family, Baaghi 3 takes you to the horrible limits that our main hero can reach to save his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Once a happy family, the brothers get caught up in terrorist activities when Deshmukh is taken hostage. Pushing his limits once more, we see Shroff in his characteristic washboard abs and his tanned skin avatar, but this time, he's just more rebellious, more angry and ready to conquer the world for the family. Shraddha Kapoor plays a rude and garrulous girl who is ready to go the distance for her love and her family too.

While the action sequences and the choreography are at the point in advance, it seems that we have more or less the entire plot of the film in these four strange minutes. With the repetition of his muscular and fearless character, we love Tiger in this element, but we are not sure how much more man in the genre can offer now. Anyway, with some hits that convince you with unrealistic action scenes, Baaghi 3 seems like a dose of entertainment for which we are ready in 2020.