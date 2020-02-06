Azealia Banks: "My racist neighbor pointed a gun at me!"

Rapper Azealia Banks surprised her fans after she jumped on her live broadcast and gave her address, begging fans to come to her home in southern California after the neighbor allegedly aimed her with a gun.

"This is the second time my neighbor pointed a gun at me," and Banks, emotionally, told his viewers. "I have to call the police, and I know the police will do their part. Please come to my house!"

The rapper seemed legitimately scared, and fans appeared to help her as did the cops.

The rapper then returned to his social networks to thank his fans for their support:

"The weapons are scary, but I need to calm down and understand that the people who will wield weapons will not really fire them," he wrote in his Instagram story. "What kind of man pulls a gun to intimidate a single woman who lives alone?"

"I love you, thanks to everyone who came to see me and everyone for being very attentive to this. I'm leaving here tomorrow, but I felt it was important to make my whereabouts public in case this madman decided to do something strange." I'm fine. A little traumatized, but it's fine. I love you all ".