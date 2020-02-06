Azealia Banks accuses T.I. throwing her down the stairs, says that Meek Mill kicked Nicki Minaj

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Fantasea & # 39; call the men of the hip-hop community & # 39; trash & # 39; when he accuses T.I. of assaulting her and comes in defense of Nicki Minaj against her ex boyfriend.

Up News Info –

Azealia Banks hit "men in hip hop". She made some serious accusations against YOU., accusing him of threatening and assaulting her. She also came to Nicki MinajTwitter's war defense of the latter with meek mill.

"Men in hiphop can be so dirty and evil sometimes," Azealia wrote in her latest Instagram stories. "I can't understand why some of them do something of what they do and then try to convince themselves that they are good people."

%MINIFYHTMLa678f3f0d6b0590312d077e685b2103311% %MINIFYHTMLa678f3f0d6b0590312d077e685b2103312%

She continued: "TI is still sitting there trying to convince himself and the public that he also did not threaten to cut my throat and push me down a flight of stairs. However, he wants to sit there and act like the f * * black savior king. " She added, "Lmao yall rap n *** as they are real crap."

Azealia Banks accuses T.I. of assault

On another note, he told his followers to give Nicki Minaj a break. "Meek Mill absolutely kicked Nicki in his stomach." Then criticized Jay Z for his association with rapper Dream Chasers, "I am angry at Jay-Z for always being the dirty and defender of others and dirty as."

Azealia Banks says that Meek Mill hit Nicki Minaj

"When I found out that Meek did that to him, I almost threw up. The fact that this hiphop industry allows the MOST INUSTILE BLACK MEN to thrive on behalf of & # 39; Black Power & # 39; is really fucking nasty. ** t is fun or great and all of you ** holes out there, for example, your pain can drown with d ** k ".

She added: "Meek Mill needs her career to end. She is lying about not putting her hands on her."