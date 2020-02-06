Ath Bilbao 1-0 Barcelona





Lionel Messi seems dejected during the defeat of Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona was expelled from the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, as they were defeated 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao after a header from Inaki Williams.

Forward Williams looked at a cross towards the lower corner to provoke jubilant scenes inside a San Mamés stadium, just after wasting an opportunity of golden edges.

Barça captain Lionel Messi missed a glorious late opportunity for visitors when he could only shoot at the legs of Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon, while fellow forward Antoine Griezmann was also close in the second half.

The Catalans have won the Cup a record 30 times, but joined Real Madrid after being knocked out after Zinedine Zidane's team was defeated 4-3 at home against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Inaki Williams marked the winner in detention time

