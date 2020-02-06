AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Nick Taylor at Patrick Patrick's Two | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLbcf5ee8dbb09fe6b3ef7869ec6d97a4911% %MINIFYHTMLbcf5ee8dbb09fe6b3ef7869ec6d97a4912%





Patrick Cantlay had a good start at AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor made birdies in his last two holes to open a two-shot lead in the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Patrick Cantlay as part of the chase group.

Taylor's quick end closed 63 without a bogey on the Monterey Peninsula, one of three fields used in the event, leading the Canadian to eight less and two less than Cantlay and Chase Seiffert.

Cantlay produced the lowest round of the day at Spyglass Hill, mixing nine birdies with three bogeys in its opening round 66, with Seiffert matching that total for the best score in Pebble Beach.

Cantlay's last victory came at the Memorial in June.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson sits at four of the pace alongside Jason Day, while Graeme McDowell, winner of Saudi Arabia in the European Circuit last week, is in the group in two below after an opening round 70 in Spyglass Hill

Starting in the last nine, Taylor followed an eagle-three in the tenth with consecutive gains from 15 to reach the turn at 33, before publishing successive birdies to advance in a tie for the lead.

Taylor advanced for the first time after finishing a streak of pairs with a birdie-three in the eighth, with the world 229 then doubling his lead by picking up another shot in his final hole.

Taylor hasn't published a top 20 since the Safeway Open in October, the season's opening event

Cantlay made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the tenth and subsequent gains from the 16th to keep in touch with the leadership, since Seiffert mixed four birdies with an eagle to reach six below.

Robert Streb made birdies in his last two holes at Pebble Beach to enter the group in five below that also contains Charley Hoffman and Harold Varner III, with Mickelson until tie 12 after closing his round with three birdies in a row.

