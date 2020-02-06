At least 20 people caught in the Zimbabwe mining collapse | Zimbabwe News

At least 20 miners have been trapped underground after a well collapsed in central Zimbabwe, according to state media.

Police said Thursday that at least two bodies had been recovered while rescue efforts continue.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML67cff0edce6b1dd6befcd8b71f97072911% %MINIFYHTML67cff0edce6b1dd6befcd8b71f97072912%

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the miners have been trapped since Wednesday when they entered the night shift at the gold mine near the city of Kwekwe.

Operators were first alerted early Thursday after miners were unable to emerge at the end of their shift.

"We received the news about the unfortunate incident a few hours ago and we are running to coordinate a rescue mission," the president of the provincial civil protection unit, Fortune Mpungu, told The Herald newspaper.

In February of last year, dozens of artisanal miners were trapped after the tunnels were flooded in the west of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. Later twenty-four bodies were recovered and eight people were rescued.

It was feared that many others remained underground because the unregulated nature of mining made it difficult for everyone to account.

Mining is often done by poorly equipped artisanal miners who sometimes invade abandoned mines. They are often trapped underground.

Mining is an important source of foreign exchange for Zimbabwe, a country facing a major economic crisis.

The country in South Africa is home to large reserves of gold and minerals, including diamonds and platinum.