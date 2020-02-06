Astronaut's record space travel Christina Koch will inspire you

From NASA Christina Koch He has just made history by breaking the record for the longest space flight made by an astronaut.

Koch returned to Earth on Thursday. The Soyuz capsule leading to Koch, commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency left the International Space Station at 12:50 a.m. EST and landed in Kazakhstan at 3:12 p.m. local time.

After touching the ground, Koch smiled and greeted the crowd with enthusiasm. A support team helped her out of the capsule and made her participate in a post-flight check. According to the Associated Press (via NBC News), Russian space officials said the crew was in good shape.

Koch spent 328 days in space. He launched on March 14, 2019 along with other astronauts. Nick hague Y Alexey Ovchinin and was part of expeditions 59, 60 and 61. This marked his first flight into space.

"Koch's extended mission will give researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-term space flight on a woman, as the agency plans to return humans to the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars," NASA said in a statement on its website.

In addition, the Expedition 61 team contributed to hundreds of experiments in the areas of biology, Earth sciences, human research, physical sciences and technological development.