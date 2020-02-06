Ashley Iaconetti admits that she is not anxious to get pregnant, but will try anyway this year. Here is why you have to do it!

Ashley Iaconetti admitted that she is afraid of getting pregnant, but still plans to join her family with Jared Haibon before the end of this year. So is! The Bachelor Nation couple, a fan favorite, really feel they need to start a family in 2020.

The beauty of Bachelor in Paradise is definitely not anxious about pregnancy and that makes perfect sense.

After all, women spend a lot during the nine months that they carry their future baby.

However, she also knows that while she fears being pregnant, it only has to happen if she and her husband want to start a family together and have enough time to add more in the future!

While attending a Galentines Day Bachelor viewing party, Ashley talked to HollywoodLife and told the site all her plans.

She mentioned that she decided to get pregnant this year, but she still postpones it as much as possible!

‘No, I don't want to be pregnant. I just have to be. You know what I mean? I will be 32 next month and if we want to have a third party (child) at any time in a good time interval. And now we don't know if we really want a third party, but we know we want two. It is probably time to start at the end of this year. We will probably start trying in the fall, "she said.

The reality television star continued to mention that he still wants a summer of fun before being hit, so the two have postponed it "as much as possible in 2020,quot;.

This fits in with their previously disclosed plans for the future, as the couple mentioned that they wanted about a year that only the two were married before they began to burst babies.



