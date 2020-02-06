Ashanti shows his body and confirms that & # 39; Butt & # 39; and & # 39; Boobs & # 39; are real!

R,amp;B singer Ashanti is now known for her thirst trap photos on Instagram, as she is for her music. But Ashanti wanted to make it clear to his fans that the parts of his body are all real.

Currently, most famous women undergo plastic surgery to get a more perfect body. But Ashanti did things naturally, with diet, exercise and great genes.

Here she is performing at a recent concert in London:

In this photo, she confirmed that she uses "no fillers." In the comments, her friend Tamar Braxton co-signed the publication saying: "You don't need it."

Ashanti has a very positive self-image and seems to have a great attitude in a recent interview, the 41-year-old singer said: "Being a woman in this industry, succeeding and being able to inspire women to be great, makes me feel confident and powerful … take care of myself and really understand how being healthy mentally and physically is very important,