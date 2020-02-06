As the virus spreads, the creators of masks go into overdrive

ANGERS, France – The relentless hum of the machines that resonate on the cavernous floor of a factory here this week is an impact of the deadly virus that has almost paralyzed cities in China and other parts of Asia. The company, Kolmi Hopen, manufactures an item that is suddenly one of the most popular products in the world: the medical mask.

The factory generally produces about 170 million masks a year, but in the last week orders arrived for the staggering 500 million, flooding the inboxes of the sales department at a rate of one every two minutes. Kolmi Hopen is competing to hire more workers to keep the machines running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We are making masks as fast as we can," said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of the parent company of Kolmi Hopen, Medicom, based in Canada, while forklift drivers moved boxes of newly finished masks to waiting trucks.