As the virus spreads, the creators of masks go into overdrive

ANGERS, France – The relentless hum of the machines that resonate on the cavernous floor of a factory here this week is an impact of the deadly virus that has almost paralyzed cities in China and other parts of Asia. The company, Kolmi Hopen, manufactures an item that is suddenly one of the most popular products in the world: the medical mask.
The factory generally produces about 170 million masks a year, but in the last week orders arrived for the staggering 500 million, flooding the inboxes of the sales department at a rate of one every two minutes. Kolmi Hopen is competing to hire more workers to keep the machines running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We are making masks as fast as we can," said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of the parent company of Kolmi Hopen, Medicom, based in Canada, while forklift drivers moved boxes of newly finished masks to waiting trucks.
"But demand continues to rise," he added.
The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a race of protective masks in China, Hong Kong and other major cities. To stop the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has ordered citizens to wear masks every time they leave. Medical professionals say that once used, a mask must be replaced by a new one, which creates an explosion in demand. Shady scenes of people lined up for hours to cover their protective faces, only to be rejected when pharmacies run out, have become familiar.
"I can't find a single mask to buy," said 60-year-old Sandy Lo in Hong Kong. "I don't know what stores have stock anymore." He said he reuses old masks, "because what else could he do?"
Most of the world's face masks are made in China and Taiwan. But the factories there, including those run by Medicom, have been forced to temporarily stop exports to meet government demands to reserve them for frantic residents in those countries.
On Monday, the Chinese government, recognizing that it urgently needed medical masks and other protective equipment, said it would start importing them from Europe, Japan and the United States to help offset the deficit.
It has made the bucolic outpost of Kolmi Hopen in western France an unlikely place. Factory phones have been ringing as buyers of medical supplies travel the world looking for mask manufacturers.
Demand is especially strong for high-filtration respiratory masks, which may be more effective against the spread of virus-loaded droplets than surgical masks, Laverdure said. Another Medicom factory that manufactures facial masks, in Augusta, Georgia, is also increasing production. Mr. Laverdure refused to discuss financial details, including the cost of the masks.
Scientists say there are There is not much evidence that masks really protect healthy people (hand washing may be more important).
Even so, as the coronavirus spreads, with more than 28,000 confirmed cases and more than 500 deaths as of Thursday, experts fear that the supply of facial masks and other health protection items will run out in other countries, even for routine medical use. Pharmacies in the United States have begun to report shortages.
The order frenzy in Kolmi Hopen shows the large-scale disruption that China can create in the global supply chain even for the most specialized products, if the factories there do not operate with full force.
Only China produces approximately half of the world's sanitary masks: around 20 million a day, or more than 7 billion a year, which supply hospitals and medical workers in many countries. Taiwan constitutes another 20 percent of the global supply.
Production had already slowed down as Chinese factories ended for the Lunar New Year holidays in early January. According to the government, some sites around Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have not yet completely revived production and are operating at a capacity of around 60 percent.
The Medicom factory in Wuhan, which manufactures surgical gowns, is among those that have delayed the reopening. The company's mask manufacturing site in Taiwan is no longer allowed to export. And at the Medicom factory in Shanghai, the government sent monitors and is requiring the 3 million masks that are produced daily as they leave the production line, Laverdure said.
The shortage of supplies could be made worse by the fact that parts for masks and respirators are manufactured in a variety of countries. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 90 percent of surgical masks sold in the United States are produced abroad. The pieces, or sometimes the final assembly, can be based not only in China and Taiwan, but also in Japan, Vietnam, Mexico and Colombia.
"These countries could easily cut our supply chain," said Laurie Garrett, a policy expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who has written about SARS, Ebola and other outbreaks.
Because China's pipeline to the outside world is running low, medical providers around the world, including giants like Honeywell and 3M, are struggling to find alternative sources. Both companies said through representatives that they were experiencing an increase in demand and were moving to increase production where they could.
Prestige Ameritech, a mask maker based in North Richland Hills, Texas, is among the companies that received international orders as the coronavirus spread to 24 countries in recent weeks, including the governments of Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan .
"I have thousands of emails from people in Asia," said Mike Bowen, the executive vice president. “Last week I sent over a million masks to China. That's something I never predicted, that would send masks to China. "
Even the smallest producers are caught in the surge.
Pardam, a company in the Czech Republic that manufactures nanofibers, which trap microparticles, almost abandoned a prototype sanitary mask that had been tested last year due to lukewarm demand. But after the impact of the coronavirus, Pardam sold its small stock of 2,000 masks in two days last week, and is turning to automation to increase production, said Jiri Kus, president of the Czech Association of the Nanotechnology Industry, speaking at Pardam name.
In Medicom, officials deployed this week an emergency plan for the Angers factory to add 30 new workers to the operation of 100 people, with a view to moving towards production 24 hours a day. The company is now pumping more than 1 million masks a day, double the normal amount, Laverdure added.
Inside the factory, more than a dozen machines assembled masks at a speed of 80 per minute, combining synthetic fibers deployed from giant coils and stamping each with nasal strips, headbands or earmuffs. Five machines manufactured surgical masks, the thin rectangular pads that cover the nose and mouth, while other machines joined the more resistant respiratory masks.
Four workers, including two newcomers who began training this week, inspected a lot of coveted respiratory masks and stacked them in boxes that were then transferred to the warehouse for shipment to Hong Kong and other destinations.
Medicom had experience dealing with the crises of SARS, H1N1 and Ebola virus. As reports on the coronavirus emerged in December, executives organized a war room at the Montreal headquarters to monitor developments and develop production plans for their sites in Europe and North America and at their factories in Wuhan, Shanghai and Taiwan
"When we saw the closure of cities in China, the government extended the Chinese New Year and then stopped mask exports," said Laverdure, "we called our factories and said: & # 39; an epidemic is developing, do what that can ensure more coverage. "
Kolmi Hopen was able to increase production rapidly because its raw material suppliers are based in France and nearby European countries. Even so, these companies have also rushed to extend factory hours and rushed to hire more workers to keep up with demand, Laverdure said, adding: "It creates a lot of stress in the supply chain, it's not easy to manage. "
As the Chinese government moved to create This week, in the massive quarantine camps around the epicenter of the outbreak, the company prepared for a faster pace.
"The demand does not stop," Mr. Laverdure said. "The situation is evolving rapidly."
Knvul Sheikh and David Yaffe-Bellany contributed reports from New York, Cao Li and Tiffany May from Hong Kong, and Hana from Goeij from Prague.