Antonio Brown raves about the dispute between JuJu Smith and Schuster, hits Hines Ward during a radio interview in Pittsburgh

"Yes, but listen. I never said anything about JuJu … The problem is that when (you are) Antonio Brown and you become this big guy in this great place, it's as if someone called me negative, I can't & # 39; or I even saw him again. JuJu Smith-Schuster was a young boy who (he told me) when I was in college, he admired me so much, how much he wanted to work with me. And then you have the opportunity to work with me, you have your best season, I'm at about to leave and post a picture of you scoring a touchdown against the team I'm going to, saying, are you ready?

"That is a form of disrespect. Do you know what I mean? … We are talking about a young boy who entered the league who admired Antonio Brown and wanted to be the next Antonio Brown. And these guys began to see how Antonio Brown is. And then they want to be Antonio Brown … People want to be the guy who makes the big plays and the guy who gets the statistics. So, when you see a guy like JuJu, a guy you end up under his wing and showed so much respect …

"Even of guys like Hines Ward when I used to play. Hines Ward didn't show me the respect I needed or gave me the positivity or support I needed. I've never been to his house. I never studied plays with him. I never knew how to win and open and how to do this right or how to do it. I gave (JuJu) all the positive cheat codes and all the things to succeed. And see a guy call me when I'm moving forward … I think people should show more respect and be more considerate of others. And I have to learn not to let people who approach me react negatively, because I am a leader. Whatever I do is going to be magnified by 10.

"So there is no beef. I have nothing against JuJu Smith-Schuster. Why would I? I am who he (wants) to be. I am in a position where he strives to be. The only thing What I want to do is encourage people and show them that it's all about respect for me … I just think that people just twist it and turn it around so it looks like I'm going to people. I don't have anything that really comes to people about … Do you want to call AB? You better set your high standards like AB's, because if they aren't, someone needs to tell them.And I think that's the problem with the country these days. They don't have anyone to tell them the truth. JuJu Smith-Schuster runs around here with 500 yards, and everyone thinks like it's the world. The Steelers didn't make it to the playoffs; that's a problem.

"But let me go back to Instagram. Everyone (wants) to be great, without respect. Everyone just chases the influence and mentions someone's name to move on. So, I'm here to give real examples and give people the mentality of Antonio Brown because they seem to have always pointed me as the negative guy. I don't know why people put me in boxes all the time. "