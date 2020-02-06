Antonio Brown raves about the dispute between JuJu Smith and Schuster, hits Hines Ward during a radio interview in Pittsburgh

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who after brief seasons with the Raiders and Patriots last summer is being investigated by the NFL amid accusations of rape and sexual assault against him, agreed to appear in 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning for a wide range interview.
And a wide interview, it was.
Brown began the interview in apology, similar to his approach when he sat down with Josina Anderson of ESPN last week, when he said he owed "an apology to the NFL,quot; for his past behavior. (He also recently posted an apology to the Hollywood Police Department on Instagram about three weeks after he shouted obscenities at officers who responded to a domestic dispute between Brown and the mother of his five children, and a week later he surrendered to an order of arrest resulting from a dispute with the driver of a moving truck).
On Thursday, the 31-year-old apologized to the Steelers, coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the rocky end of his term in Pittsburgh.
"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that probably caused those guys," Brown said. "I am forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization."
Brown added to Roethlisberger: "I think too many things accumulated. It was too late. Do I hate Ben? No. Do I love Ben? Yes. Ben is a great guy, a great person, a great QB. All the disappointment and frustration we could have been eliminated. But we let the ego and emotions get involved. "
Brown, however, did not apologize to another former Steelers teammate, fellow open receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The two fought on social media last spring after Brown forced an exchange of the Steelers to the Raiders. It all started when the 23-year-old published a photo of himself scoring against Oakland, with Brown notably in the background.
Emotion: the boy lost the entire postseason in the biggest game of the year! Everyone was blind and busy making famous boys not enough reality these days! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
– AB (@ AB84) April 7, 2019
How crazy that ego must be to shoot people who show you love! Smh
– JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019
All that was needed was a mention of the enmity with Smith-Schuster, not even a question, of presenter Jim Colony to provoke a protest from AB. Below is what he had to say:
"Yes, but listen. I never said anything about JuJu … The problem is that when (you are) Antonio Brown and you become this big guy in this great place, it's as if someone called me negative, I can't & # 39; or I even saw him again. JuJu Smith-Schuster was a young boy who (he told me) when I was in college, he admired me so much, how much he wanted to work with me. And then you have the opportunity to work with me, you have your best season, I'm at about to leave and post a picture of you scoring a touchdown against the team I'm going to, saying, are you ready?
"That is a form of disrespect. Do you know what I mean? … We are talking about a young boy who entered the league who admired Antonio Brown and wanted to be the next Antonio Brown. And these guys began to see how Antonio Brown is. And then they want to be Antonio Brown … People want to be the guy who makes the big plays and the guy who gets the statistics. So, when you see a guy like JuJu, a guy you end up under his wing and showed so much respect …
"Even of guys like Hines Ward when I used to play. Hines Ward didn't show me the respect I needed or gave me the positivity or support I needed. I've never been to his house. I never studied plays with him. I never knew how to win and open and how to do this right or how to do it. I gave (JuJu) all the positive cheat codes and all the things to succeed. And see a guy call me when I'm moving forward … I think people should show more respect and be more considerate of others. And I have to learn not to let people who approach me react negatively, because I am a leader. Whatever I do is going to be magnified by 10.
"So there is no beef. I have nothing against JuJu Smith-Schuster. Why would I? I am who he (wants) to be. I am in a position where he strives to be. The only thing What I want to do is encourage people and show them that it's all about respect for me … I just think that people just twist it and turn it around so it looks like I'm going to people. I don't have anything that really comes to people about … Do you want to call AB? You better set your high standards like AB's, because if they aren't, someone needs to tell them.And I think that's the problem with the country these days. They don't have anyone to tell them the truth. JuJu Smith-Schuster runs around here with 500 yards, and everyone thinks like it's the world. The Steelers didn't make it to the playoffs; that's a problem.
"But let me go back to Instagram. Everyone (wants) to be great, without respect. Everyone just chases the influence and mentions someone's name to move on. So, I'm here to give real examples and give people the mentality of Antonio Brown because they seem to have always pointed me as the negative guy. I don't know why people put me in boxes all the time. "
Brown was also asked about his mental state considering the alarming turns in his life in recent times. He insisted that it is "good."
"Everyone got an agenda of what they want to get from me or what they can do from me, so it's good to be close and talk to people who don't have an agenda that can support their mental health and listen to it," Brown said, suggesting You are seeing a therapist.
Brown also suggested that there is no schedule for the conclusion of the NFL investigation. The league is investigating events that led to a civil lawsuit filed in September in the Southern District of Florida in which Brown was charged with exploitation, sexual assault and rape.
The audio of Brown's full 23-minute interview on Thursday can be heard here.