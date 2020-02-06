Anti-Semitic incidents reach a new record in the United Kingdom | News

The number of anti-Jewish incidents recorded in the United Kingdom last year reached record levels once again amid accusations that the opposition Labor Party had failed to address the problem within its ranks, said a Jewish advisory body.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises the approximately 280,000 Jews in the United Kingdom on security matters, said Thursday There were 1,805 incidents in 2019, an increase of 7 percent and, for the fourth consecutive year, the figure reached a new high.

CST CEO David Delew said the record was not a surprise and that the organization believed that the actual number would probably be much higher.

"It is clear that both social networks and dominant politics are places where anti-Semitism and racism must be expelled, so that things improve in the future," he said.

World leaders warned last month of a rising tide of anti-Jewish sentiment, fueled by both white supremacists of the extreme right and those of the extreme left, while commemorating the victims of the Holocaust in World War II.

In the United Kingdom, the CST said there was an increase in incidents in months when work problems with anti-Semitism appeared in the news.

Since veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, a fervent defender of Palestinian rights, became a leader in 2015, the party has faced accusations that he failed to stop anti-Semitism among some members.

Corbyn, who will resign as leader in April, said anti-Semitism is "vile and incorrect," but the party is being investigated by Britain's Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Last February, several Labor lawmakers left the party citing the issue as a reason, while before the December national elections, the chief rabbi of the United Kingdom said Corbyn was not fit to be prime minister.

Of the total number of incidents, 224 were related to work, said the CST, which has collected such data since 1984.

"It is difficult to break down precisely the impact of the continuing Labor anti-Semitism controversy on CST statistics, but it clearly has an important relationship," the report said.

The charity said the main reason for the overall increase in incidents was a sharp increase in online anti-Semitism.

But there were also 157 rounds, an increase of 27 percent in 2018, and almost 50 percent of these occurred in only three areas of the country: Barnet and Hackney in London and Salford in northern England, which house some of the communities larger beans.

An increase in intolerance after the British voted in the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union and Brexit's speech since, which brought nationalism and immigration to the forefront, it had also brought an atmosphere in which people They might have felt able to express their "hatred of alterity." , the report said.