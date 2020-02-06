Angela Simmons' video with her son will make you laugh: check it out here

Angela Simmons posted a video with her son in her IG account. Fans are laughing and talking about the cute boy in the comments. You should watch the video below.

‘Somebody come find my son hahaha !!! My clothes are messed up, underwear and boobies (bras) 😂😂😂 Somebody come find him !! Haha told me that my things are a mess. I am currently cleaning my closet for me. I can't invent this! I'm going for a walk lol Angela ’Angela captioned her post.

Another follower said: "Remember that episode of Runs House when @diggysimmons wouldn't use the same hand soap."

Someone else posted this: "Boy Lil, I really understand your dilemma, this is my inner self talking with the wife about her things everywhere, be blessed."

A fan wrote: ‘Children are too honest. They will tell you about you when you least expect it, "and another commentator said:" So nice that it will be a clean man, my son will not even pick up his toys. "

Someone else said: "And if you ever need your place to be impeccably clean when you return home from your busy schedule … my wife is on a DM text message."

A follower posted this: ‘My son was the same since he was a small child. He is now 12 years old and keeps my house in tack for me. I told him to start a cleaning business. He said clean for fun, not for work. So should I stop paying him? @angelasimmons. "

Another commenter wrote: "She will probably tell you the same about her room now it's her turn."

Someone else exclaimed: ‘Children are the best! Clean it yourself if you're angry! (I used to say that about my parents. "

In other news, Angela made her fans thrill just the other month.

As you probably know, Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela's 3-year-old son, was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, fatally wounding him in November 2018.

Angela has struggled emotionally with the death of her son's father and addressed the tragedy.



