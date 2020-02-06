Angela Simmons addresses Bow Wow's romance rumors after the viral dance video

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; and the alum of & # 39; CSI: Cyber ​​& # 39; They speculate that they could have met as a couple after filming a Tik Tok video together.

Angela Simmons has clarified things about his relationship status with Bow wow as people have been speculating if they have come together again. The reality star and the rapper, who came out briefly in 2012, sparked rumors of reconciliation after filming a Tik Tok video together.

Sitting with "TMZ Live", the daughter of Rev Run He says people read too much in his cute dance video. "Obviously we are not together right now. We are friends," he says. Admitting that they have known each other for a long time and that their relationship is quite "organic," she shares, "The stories and history we have is quite crazy. She has been there because of heartbreak, breakups, dating him, not dating him. It has been a very long situation. "

Angela continues to point out that people love to connect her with her famous ex that also includes Lil & # 39; Romeo. Then, once again, he assures everyone about his relationship with Bow Wow: "You never know where life can take things sometimes. But now we are friends."

After her separation in 2012, Angela had an appointment and got engaged to Sutton Tennyson in 2016. They received her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, in the same year. The couple separated in 2017. In November 2018, Sutton was found dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shoe designer recently spoke about her ongoing struggle to accept the death of her ex-fiance. "[The fact that I am still suffering] is definitely one of the most important things I am dealing with," he said in an episode of "Growing Hip Hop".

As for Bow Wow, he once committed to "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Erica Mena and he has a daughter, Shai Moss, who was born on April 27, 2011 with his former Joie Chavis.