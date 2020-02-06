Andre Drummond, somehow, is surprised by the exchange with Cavs after being in the block

%MINIFYHTMLdb9844ffb7fa575a87cb65500114ede011% %MINIFYHTMLdb9844ffb7fa575a87cb65500114ede012%

If Andre Drummond really was surprised by his exchange of term days from the Pistons to the Cavaliers on Thursday, then his knowledge off the court is almost zero.

Drummond was shocked, shocked, and shocked to be sent to a division rival shortly before 3 p.m. ET. The center sent this tweet so everyone knew how annoying it was:

If there is something I learned about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and that this happens without warning makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit … – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Some thoughts here:

It may be that the Pistons about to rebuild did not tell him that the Cavs who were already rebuilding sought to acquire it and then play with him opting for the last year of his contract (at $ 28.7 million) in July. Offers sometimes come together quickly before the deadline.

However, to say that I needed a "warning,quot; seems to be, from the outside, a strange take.

Unless Drummond is completely disconnected from the court, and of course not, then he knows that the Pistons were buying him as a fake Rolex in downtown Manhattan. It almost ended up in downtown Manhattan, in fact, because the Knicks were exploring a deal for him. The Hawks were also making proposals. According to reports, the Hornets showed interest. However, nothing came out of those negotiations. The Pistons were supposedly running a tough business.

Then the Cavs arrived with their lowball offer of a second-round pick and two veteran fillings shortly before the deadline, and the Pistons said: "Sold,quot;, before the clock set 3.

An agreement could have occurred at any time during the last month or more. It happened that it was completed at the last possible moment.

Drummond's next tweet included a promise of loyalty to Cleveland. He was ready to join his new employer.

Cont … you will always have a special place in my heart! But to the next @cavs I hope you are ready! Let's finish the year the right way 🦋 – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

The Pistons basically gave Drummond, but the important thing for them is that they don't have to worry about paying $ 28.7 million next season while they reorganize the list. Drummond should not have been surprised by the movement, even if he could have arrived without warning. It was, in fact, weeks in the making. It was, as he acknowledged, the usual.