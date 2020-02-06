Amazing images show proof of Raytheon's new precision-guided ammo Excalibur S – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, has published an incredible video of a recent test of its new precision-guided ammunition launched with Excalibur S.

Published on the Raytheon YouTube channel, the video shows the precision-guided ammunition Excalibur S that scored direct impacts on moving targets in a test for the US Navy. UU. This variant of Excalibur uses GPS and laser guidance to attack a moving target.

The tests validated the projectile's ability to survive the impact and stress of a howitzer shot, then move from GPS to laser guide and reach a moving target.

Excalibur S uses the GPS technology of the Excalibur Ib variant and incorporates a semi-active laser finder to attack land and sea mobile targets at comparable distances. Existing Ib shells can be updated with the capabilities of Excalibur S.

"Using artillery to attack moving targets gives soldiers more flexibility," he said.Sam Deneke, Vice President of Raytheon Land Warfare Systems. "Artillery is typically used to hit stationary objects, but Excalibur S expands artillery capacity on the battlefield."

Excalibur is a true precision weapon, which impacts at a radial failure distance of less than two meters from the target. Widely used by US and international artillery forces, Excalibur has been fired more than 1,400 times in combat.