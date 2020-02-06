All the time Zendaya won fashion week with her fierce style

%MINIFYHTML7f56b31e8a8cddf53faed3946a0bb06f13% %MINIFYHTML7f56b31e8a8cddf53faed3946a0bb06f14%

Zendaya It has quickly become one of the most fashionable stars in the world.

Only in the last year, the Euphoria The actress has been serving important fashion looks, with the help of her stylist friend Cockroach of the law. So, when it's time for fashion week, we can't wait to see Zendaya in the front row in every show. Whether you're wearing a beautiful designer dress or taking a pose in a pantsuit, Zendaya always offers an iconic style moment for her fans.

In addition to attending fashion shows, Zendaya has also collaborated in her own collections. Only a few months ago the actress debuted her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The collaboration premiered at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, delighting fans of Disney's former student.

"Thank you very much to all who helped make the views of @luxurylaw and me a reality," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in September after the collaborative debut. "Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, he promised me creative freedom and support and delivered it in the most beautiful way."