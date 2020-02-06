All the time Zendaya won fashion week with her fierce style

Zendaya It has quickly become one of the most fashionable stars in the world.
Only in the last year, the Euphoria The actress has been serving important fashion looks, with the help of her stylist friend Cockroach of the law. So, when it's time for fashion week, we can't wait to see Zendaya in the front row in every show. Whether you're wearing a beautiful designer dress or taking a pose in a pantsuit, Zendaya always offers an iconic style moment for her fans.
In addition to attending fashion shows, Zendaya has also collaborated in her own collections. Only a few months ago the actress debuted her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The collaboration premiered at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, delighting fans of Disney's former student.
"Thank you very much to all who helped make the views of @luxurylaw and me a reality," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in September after the collaborative debut. "Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, he promised me creative freedom and support and delivered it in the most beautiful way."
Now that NYFW has returned, we are reviewing all the most iconic moments of Zendaya's fashion week.
Track ready
Zendaya couldn't help talking about her latest collaboration TommyXZendaya, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Who took this, thanks for capturing my joy … I still feel like a dream," he wrote on Instagram along with this photo.
Suit feeling
The elegant star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper & # 39; s BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld,quot; at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.
Fashion frontrunner
Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at the Daily Media Row & # 39; s Fashion Media Awards in early September.
Armani army
Zendaya made a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.
When in Rome
Beautiful in gold! Zendaya had cameras flickering during Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.
Lady in Red
Zendaya offered a serious A style of play with this dazzling red appearance in Paris.
Wonderful in mint
The actress offered an important fashion moment in this perfect Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.
List Style A
The Disney student drew attention to the Michael Kors show in February 2018.
Ralph and Russo Royalty
Zendaya looked beautiful in this white outfit when she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2017-2018 show as part of the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on July 3, 2017.
Prom Dress
For the fashion house party, Zendaya dressed in this glamorous dress, complete with a beautiful train.
Living for Louis Vuitton
Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house parade during Paris Fashion Week Women's Clothing Fall / Winter 2016/2017.
Catwalk Project Judge
The star of list A was a guest judge in Catwalk Project during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.
A designer's dream
Stay warm in the winter! Zendaya dressed this magnificent ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.
We heart you
Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.
